Corero Named Finalist For The 2025 Joseph C. Belden Innovation Award

LONDON, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Corero Network Security (AIM: CNS) (OTCQX: DDOSF ), the distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection specialists, announced that it has been named a finalist for the 2025 Joseph C. Belden Innovation Award , presented annually by Belden Inc. The award recognizes outstanding innovation across the connectivity and networking industries, spotlighting breakthrough solutions that drive measurable business value and sustainability impact.

Corero was selected for its submission of SmartWall ONETM, a modular, always-on DDoS protection platform designed for both on-premises and hybrid cloud environments. SmartWall ONE mitigates attacks in near real-time and is built for flexible deployment, offering significant improvements in performance density and energy efficiency. The solution reflects Corero's ongoing commitment to advancing intelligent, automated, and sustainable security technologies.

"We are honored to be recognized as a finalist for the Joseph C. Belden Innovation Award," said Carl Herberger, CEO of Corero Network Security. "This recognition reflects the hard work of our team in delivering world-class DDoS protection that's not only powerful and precise, but also energy-conscious and scalable. We believe innovations like SmartWall ONE play a critical role in helping organizations remain secure while meeting their sustainability and digital transformation goals."

Finalists were chosen by a panel of industry experts based on innovation, business impact, and alignment with environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles. The winner of the 2025 award will be announced at the Belden Innovation Summit on June 17.

About Corero Network Security

Corero Network Security is a leading provider of DDoS protection solutions, specializing in automatic detection and protection solutions with network visibility, analytics, and reporting tools. Corero's technology protects against external and internal DDoS threats in complex edge and subscriber environments, ensuring internet service availability. With operational centers in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA, and Edinburgh, UK, Corero is headquartered in London and listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market (ticker: CNS) and the US OTCQX Market (OTCQX: DDOSF ).

About Belden

Belden Inc. delivers complete connection solutions that unlock untold possibilities for our customers, their customers and the world. We advance ideas and technologies that enable a safer, smarter and more prosperous future. Throughout our 120+ year history we have evolved as a company, but our purpose remains – making connections. By connecting people, information and ideas, we make it possible. We are headquartered in St. Louis and have manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, Asia and Africa. For more information, visit us at ; follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and X/Twitter.

