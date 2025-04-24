Amwins Launches Covercap Program

Delivering exclusive E&S property solutions for middle-market risks

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Amwins , a global distributor of specialty insurance products and services, has launched CoverCap, an exclusive E&S solution providing primary property coverage for middle-market risks. This program is available exclusively through Amwins brokers and backed by AM Best "A" rated carrier partners.

CoverCap is designed to be a full limits solution for commercial property risks up to $50 million of total insured value (TIV), making it a powerful tool for clients looking for efficient capacity and swift decision-making in today's competitive property market. With broad occupancy appetite and quick turnaround on quotes, CoverCap brings thoughtful underwriting and a new level of agility to midsize accounts.

"Amwins is committed to delivering creative and innovative property products that help our clients win," said Jeff McNatt, president at Amwins Brokerage. "By leveraging our unmatched market access and data-driven insights, we're able to build exclusive solutions like CoverCap that directly respond to evolving market needs."

While the program is initially focused on properties with total insured values (TIV) below $50 million, it can be used alongside other Amwins-exclusive facilities to address larger schedules or Tier 1 wind risks – all within a single policy.

Amwins continues to strategically invest in proprietary solutions that empower its retail partners with differentiated market access, enhanced speed to quote, and tailored underwriting capabilities, all while setting new benchmarks for innovation, efficiency, and excellence across the specialty landscape.

For more information about CoverCap, contact your Amwins broker.

About Amwins

Amwins is the largest independent wholesale distributor of specialty insurance products in the U.S., dedicated to serving retail insurance agents by providing property and casualty products, specialty group benefits, and administrative services. Based in Charlotte, N.C., the company operates through more than 138 offices globally and handles premium placements in excess of $44.5 billion annually. For more information, visit amwins .

For further information contact:

Amwins

Lisa Kuszmar

Telephone: 704.749.2780

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Amwins

