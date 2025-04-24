Faraday Adds Quicklogic Efpga To Flashkit‐22RRAM Soc For Iot Edge

Integration delivers post‐silicon configurability and faster time‐to‐market for AIoT, consumer, and industrial designs

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK ), a developer of embedded FPGA (eFPGA) Hard IP and user tools, ruggedized FPGAs, and endpoint AI/ML solutions, today announced that its eFPGA IP is now integrated into Faraday Technology Corporation's cutting-edge FlashKitTM-22RRAM SoC Development Platform. The collaboration gives designers unparalleled flexibility and adaptability to address a broad range of Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

Faraday's FlashKit-22RRAM platform is an energy-efficient SoC platform implemented on UMC's 22ULP process technology, supporting both Arm® Cortex®-M7 and the VeeR EH1 RISC-V processors. It features multiple systems, analog, and interface blocks as well as eNVM and the QuickLogic eFPGA IP for post-tape-out customization. The FlashKit platform series is tailored for system companies designing AIoT, consumer, and industrial applications, where integration and performance efficiency is required. The SoC in the FlashKit platform includes all the building blocks IoT system developers would use in their own SoC. Furthermore, the FlashKit platform enables users to make architectural tradeoffs between functions implemented on different subsystems – from software on processors to RTL on eFPGA to hard logic.

With the inclusion of QuickLogic's well-established and silicon-proven eFPGA technology, FlashKit now enables customers to adapt hardware functionality post-silicon, significantly reducing time-to-market while extending product lifecycles through field upgradability.

"Integrating QuickLogic's eFPGA into our FlashKit platform brings substantial value to customers in need of adaptable, future-ready SoCs for the rapidly evolving IoT market," said Barry Lai, Director of Platform-Based SoC Development at Faraday. "This collaboration significantly enhances the configurability of our silicon platform while enabling cost-effective customization at the edge."

QuickLogic's eFPGA IP offers a scalable architecture and is built on open-source toolchains, empowering developers with a high degree of design freedom. The addition of this reconfigurable logic within the FlashKit platform lets Faraday customers optimize power, performance, and area (PPA) for their unique workloads - an essential advantage for edge AI and real-time sensor fusion applications.

"Our partnership with Faraday highlights the growing need for customizable compute at the edge," said Mao Wang, Sr. Director of Product Management of QuickLogic Corporation. "Integrating our eFPGA technology into FlashKit gives designers post‐deployment hardware flexibility and a clear path to differentiation across diverse IoT applications."

About Faraday Technology Corporation

Faraday Technology Corporation (TWSE: 3035) is dedicated to the mission of benefiting humanity and upholding sustainable values in every IC it handles. The company offers a comprehensive range of ASIC solutions, including total 3DIC packaging, Neoverse CSS design, FPGA-Go-ASIC, and design implementation services. Furthermore, its extensive silicon IP portfolio encompasses a wide array of offerings, such as I/O, Cell Library, Memory Compiler, Arm-compliant CPUs, LPDDR4/4X, DDR4/3, MIPI D-PHY, V-by-One, USB 3.1/2.0, 10/100 Ethernet, Giga Ethernet, SATA3/2, PCIe Gen4/3, and SerDes. For further details, visit .

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation is a fabless semiconductor company that specializes in eFPGA Hard IP, discrete FPGAs, and endpoint AI solutions. The company's unique technology, combined with open-source development tools, enables highly customizable and low-power silicon solutions for aerospace and defense, industrial, consumer, and edge computing markets. For more information, visit .

