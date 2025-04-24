YXT.Com Filed 2024 Annual Report On Form 20-F
About (NASDAQ: YXT) is a technology company focusing on enterprise productivity solutions. With a mission to "Empower people and organization development through technology," The Company strives to become the supreme provider in building and boosting enterprise productivity by combining over a decade of experience in tech-enabled talent learning and development and with AI-augmented task copilots and unleashing the power of knowledge and synergy. Since its inception, has supported and received recognition from numerous Global and China Fortune 500 companies.operates its business in China through "Jiangsu Radnova Intelligence Technology Co., Ltd.," formerly known as "Jiangsu Yunxuetang Network Technology Co., Ltd.". has established an entity in Singapore to serve as a headquarter for its overseas business to be conducted in the future, with the "Radnova" trademark to serve international markets.
Contact
Robin Yang
ICR, LLC
...
+1 (646) 405-4883
Legal Disclaimer:
