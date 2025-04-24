Delphos President Andrew Brown

LendMN BNFI JSC CEO Uuganbayar

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network) data-text="Delphos Advises on Historic $20 Million Investment for Fintech LendMN to Propel Financial Inclusion in Mongolia" data-link=" Advises on Historic $20 Million Investment for Fintech LendMN to Propel Financial Inclusion in Mongolia" class="whatsapp" WASHINGTON, DC and ULAANBAATAR, MONGOLIA - Media OutReach Newswire- 23 April 2025 - Delphos, a premier advisor in private emerging markets, proudly announces its role as the exclusive financial advisor for LendMN's landmark $20 million USD debt financing. This strategic financial move marks the first significant milestone for a Mongolian fintech company, positioning LendMN and Mongolia on the international stage for fintech innovation and investment.This significant debt facility is provided by Lendable, a leading name in debt finance for tech-enabled companies across emerging markets. Lendable is dedicated to fostering greater economic justice and sustainability worldwide. The funds will enhance LendMN's commitment to technology-driven financial solutions for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Mongolia.Delphos President Andrew Brown highlighted the transaction as 'a testament to Delphos' expertise in facilitating impactful cross-border financings that drive financial inclusion. We are proud to support LendMN in its mission to expand access to credit for Mongolia's underserved populations.'LendMN, Mongolia's first digital lending fintech and a subsidiary of AND Global, has revolutionized the financial landscape with its fully digital Flexi Business Loan, which has already disbursed $60 million USD in loans to over 3,800 micro and small business owners since its launch. The platform's innovative approach includes automated credit scoring and instant loan disbursement without collateral, leveraging AI to bridge the financial gap for businesses traditionally overlooked by standard banking practices.Uuganbayar Tserendorj, CEO and Board member of LendMN, expressed his optimism, stating, 'We are delighted with this achievement as it denotes LendMN's robust technology and successful business model, opening doors to future international investment opportunitiesWith this landmark investment, Delphos continues solidifying its position as a definitive source for innovative financial solutions and strategic advisory services for development projects worldwide. Delphos has raised over $20 billion in development finance, benefiting over 1,200 companies globally.Hashtag: #Delphos

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About AND Global

Established in 2016, AND Global drives financial inclusion and technological advancement across Southeast Asia. Operating in 12 countries with 13 subsidiaries, AND Global leads the fintech sphere towards sustainable growth



About Lendable

Lendable pioneers in creating equitable, sustainable financial solutions with over $577 million deployed in emerging markets, facilitating access to finance for the underserved

About Delphos:

Delphos is the definitive source for arranging innovative financial solutions for development companies and projects. We specialize in raising long-term, competitively priced capital for corporates, fund managers, developers, SMEs, sovereigns, and entrepreneurs around the world. Since 1987, we have arranged more than $20 billion in development finance to support the efforts of over 1,200 companies. We tap into the resources of more than 350 government agencies and multilateral organizations worldwide to help clients realize their international business goals and have sustainable impact. In addition to our capital raising efforts, Delphos provides market-leading transaction advisory and investment/risk management consulting services to government and private sector clients across multiple industries. We are approved advisors to AfDB, DFC, IDB Invest, IFC, USAID, US Ex-Im Bank, USTDA, WBG, leading private equity firms, infrastructure developers and strategic investors, and foreign governments and utilities.

This press release underscores Delphos' strategic role in facilitating groundbreaking financial transactions that catalyze innovation and inclusive growth in emerging economies.



Delphos