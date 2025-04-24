MENAFN - Dubai PR Network) data-text="Rhenus Group Strengthens LATAM Region as Blu Logistics Rebrands to Rhenus Logistics" data-link=" Group Strengthens LATAM Region as Blu Logistics Rebrands to Rhenus Logistics" class="whatsapp" MUMBAI, INDIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 April 2025 - The Rhenus Group, a global logistics solutions provider, has announced the official rebranding of Blu Logistics LATAM to Rhenus Logistics, following its acquisition in 2023. The rebranding will enhance the Group's footprint and operational integration across Latin America, as BLU Logistics LATAM will now commercially operate under the Rhenus Logistics name in Argentina, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Paraguay, and Uruguay. This transition complements and strengthens Rhenus existing operations in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, and Mexico, while further expanding its service portfolio with a focus on Air & Ocean and warehousing solutions. The unified brand identity of the two family-owned companies will offer customers greater consistency, connectivity and access to the Groups global standards, capabilities, and service portfolio. Rhenus' expertise in supporting the India-LATAM trade lane will also play a pivotal role in this milestone.The rebrand comes amid a period of significant growth across the region. In 2024, the combined operations of Rhenus Logistics LATAM and BLU Logistics LATAM handled over 210,000 TEUs in full container load (FCL) shipments, a 16.67% increase compared to the 180,000 TEUs managed by BLU Logistics LATAM alone in 2023. As a result of its strong positioning and ranking in ocean freight, particularly on the Far East Asia to LATAM trade lane, Rhenus Logistics is recognized as a leading freight forwarder in the region. To continue supporting customer and market demands, the company has expanded its regional footprint with new office openings. Most recently, in March, Rhenus Brazil inaugurated a new branch in Belo Horizonte, strengthening its presence in key logistics hubs throughout the country. LATAM's growing relevance in global trade is evident through increasing cargo volumes from Asia, India, Europe, and the United States.'For the Rhenus Group, this rebranding marks a new era in Latin America and reinforces our long-term commitment to the region,' said Tobias Bartz, CEO of the Rhenus Group. 'It reflects both our local success and our global ambition. We've seen remarkable growth and continue to identify strong opportunities across the region. This rebranding connects the shared identity of two family-owned companies unifying as one. It strengthens our footprint in Latin America and offers our customers greater efficiency, visibility, and the opportunity to grow their business with us, now fully integrated into our global network, portfolio of services and capabilities.'As India strengthens its role as a global manufacturing and export hub, and Latin America continues to thrive as a source of agriculture, energy and raw materials, trade potential between the regions is accelerating. The IndiaLatin America trade lane is evolving rapidly, driven by growing demand and sectoral synergies, highlighting the strategic relevance of the company's expanded presence in Latin America to support key trade flows with India.'The ongoing collaboration through BRICS with Brazil and India cooperating and several free trade agreements between India and various Latin American countries are playing a pivotal role in strengthening this partnership,' said Bhaswar Arya, Joint Managing Director of Rhenus India. 'These frameworks are enhancing bilateral engagement, easing market access and creating fertile ground for deeper economic cooperation. We see immense potential across diverse sectors such as pharmaceuticals, automotive, agro-commodities, textiles and technology. Moreover, improved ocean and air connectivity, alongside policy-driven efforts from both regions, is accelerating the momentum of trade.'With deep roots in both regions and a growing network of integrated services, Rhenus is uniquely positioned to support customers across key IndiaLatin America trade corridors. As the company continues to expand its global footprint, it remains focused on delivering efficient, customer-centric solutions that unlock new value and drive long-term growth across continents.Hashtag: #Rhenus

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Rhenus

The Rhenus Group is one of the leading logistics specialists with global business operations and annual turnover amounting to EUR 8.2 billion. 41,000 employees work at 1,330 business sites in more than 70 countries and develop innovative solutions along the complete supply chain. Whether providing transport, warehousing, customs clearance or value-added services, the family-owned business pools its operations in various business units where the needs of customers are the major focus at all times.



Rhenus