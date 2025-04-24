Titan OS adds nine new channels in Europe in partnership with A+E Global MediaTM

This partnership expands Titan OS' premium content offering with a variety of popular shows from its premium catalog, including Duck Dynasty...

BARCELONA, SPAIN, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Titan OS S.L. (Titan OS), a European technology, entertainment, and advertising company, has partnered with A+E Global MediaTM to expand its free premium content lineup with nine new channels.

This partnership introduces a wide, diverse selection of hit reality and lifestyle shows to Titan OS users, including popular series such as Duck Dynasty, Dog the Bounty Hunter, Little Women: LA, Dance Moms, Ice Road Truckers, Ax Men, Tiny House Nation, Flipping Nation, and Hoarders.

These channels are now available on Philips smart TVs running Titan OS and on the Titan channel offering accessible on Sony's Android TVs, with additional brands, including JVC, to be added soon.



The content will be available in English via a dedicated single-IP feed, with availability varying by region:

●Duck Dynasty and Dog the Bounty Hunter: UK, Ireland, Netherlands, and Nordics

●Little Women: LA: UK, Netherlands, and Ireland

●Dance Moms: Netherlands, Nordics

●Ice Road Truckers: UK, Netherlands, Nordics, Iceland, and Ireland

●Ax Men: UK, Netherlands, and Ireland

●Tiny House Nation, Flipping Nation, and Hoarders: UK and Ireland

This is the first step in a larger collaboration that will expand to include channels focused on such hit series as Modern Marvels, Evolution Earth, Celeb Reality and Lifetime Movies among many others

The launch of these nine channels strengthens Titan OS's premium content offering, expanding the variety of shows across categories such as reality TV, lifestyle, and docuseries, catering to diverse viewer interests and making content discovery more accessible.

“We're thrilled to bring such an extensive selection of channels from A+E Media Group to Titan OS,” said Judith Diaz, Director of Content Partnerships at Titan OS.“A+E is a true powerhouse in the industry, and these nine new channels perfectly align with our mission to deliver high-quality, free entertainment that resonates with all audiences. From popular reality shows to captivating docuseries, we're confident that this strong lineup will quickly become a favorite among our growing audience.”

"We are thrilled to partner with Titan OS in Europe for the first time on this engaging slate of channels from our premium catalog,” said Mark Garner, EVP, Global FAST, A+E Global Media.“We believe our content will strongly complement their lineup, and we are excited to collaborate for a bright and successful future together."

The new channels are easily accessible through the Electronic Programming Guide (EPG), available directly from the home page or via a dedicated button on the remote control. Additionally, homepage banners offer direct access to featured content from the FAST channels, making it easier for viewers to quickly discover content and reduce search time.

About Titan OS S.L.

Titan OS S.L. is a technology company headquartered in Barcelona, with branches in Amsterdam and Taipei. The company specializes in developing software and solutions to unleash the full potential of Connected TV. We are re-thinking TV to change the way people discover content and how brands connect with audiences, making content discovery easier. Our aim is to foster collaborations across the entire TV ecosystem to grow business together with TV manufacturers, retailers, media companies, content creators, publishers, and brands. Our independent operating system powers smart TV devices from world-class manufacturers across Europe and Latin America, offering millions of viewers a personalised experience from the moment they switch on their TV. With tailored recommendations, we seamlessly integrate all the content on the homepage, from streaming subscription services, free and paid movies, series and TV shows to linear channels.

