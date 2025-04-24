403
Brazil’S Voepass Faces Bankruptcy After Crash And Regulatory Clampdown
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's Voepass Linhas Aéreas, the country's fourth-largest airline, filed for bankruptcy protection this week after a series of events crippled its finances and operations. Court documents confirm the regional carrier's total debt stands at over R$209 million.
The airline, which operated just six aircraft and served 15 destinations, now faces an uncertain future after a fatal crash, regulatory suspension, and the unraveling of a vital business partnership.
The crisis began with the crash of Voepass Flight 2283 on August 9, 2024, which killed all 62 people on board. Investigators cited ice buildup on the wings and difficulties with de-icing as contributing factors, though the final cause remains under review.
The disaster marked Brazil's deadliest air accident since 2007 and immediately drew scrutiny from regulators. Brazil's civil aviation authority, ANAC, responded by demanding corrective actions, including network reductions and stricter maintenance.
Despite these requirements, inspections in early 2025 found Voepass had not resolved key safety issues, leading ANAC to suspend all operations in March. This suspension hit Voepass 's already fragile finances hard.
The airline's business relied heavily on a codeshare partnership with Latam, South America's largest carrier. Voepass accused Latam of exerting excessive control and failing to honor contractual payments, particularly after the crash.
Voepass Faces Turbulence After Latam Fallout
Latam, in turn, cited safety concerns as the reason for ending the partnership and halting use of four ATR aircraft involved in their agreement. Voepass is now seeking R$34 million in unresolved payments from Latam through arbitration.
With flights grounded and revenue evaporating, Voepass entered bankruptcy protection after failed negotiations with creditors. The company had previously restructured under court supervision from 2012 to 2017, but this time the challenges appear deeper.
The airline's safety rating plummeted from 5/7 to 1/7 after the crash, eroding public trust and making recovery more difficult. Voepass's collapse disrupts regional connectivity for thousands in Brazil's interior, highlighting the vulnerability of smaller carriers in a market dominated by larger players.
The company insists it will work to restore operations and meet safety standards, but the path forward remains uncertain as creditors, regulators, and former partners weigh their next moves.
