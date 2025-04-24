M31 Collaborates With TSMC To Advance 2Nm Eusb2 IP Innovation
At the 2025 TSMC North America Technology Symposium, Scott Chang, CEO of M31, stated: "With a strong track record of successful USB PHY IP development and a long-term commitment to innovation with TSMC, M31's eUSB2 IP has demonstrated proven silicon success across TSMC's leading-edge process technologies. M31 is pleased to collaborate closely with TSMC to advance eUSB2 IP innovation, empowering customers to adopt the latest interface protocols for next-generation chip design and accelerated time-to-market."
"We are pleased to collaborate with M31 in driving IP advancements to enable future products," said Lipen Yuan, Senior Director of Advanced Technology Business Development at TSMC. "We look forward to strengthening our collaboration with OIP partners like M31 by joining forces to fuel innovation in next-generation AI and high-performance computing applications with TSMC's industry-leading process technologies."
SOURCE M31 Technology Corporation
