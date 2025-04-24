Airedale By Modinetm Cooling AITM Control System Brings Unprecedented Efficiency Gains To High-Density Data Centers

AI-enhanced Cooling System OptimizerTM reduces energy consumption by up to 40%

RACINE, Wis., April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Airedale by ModineTM, the critical cooling specialists, is now offering an AI-enhanced version of its Cooling System OptimizerTM, marking a tangible advancement in cooling and efficiency for high-density data centers. Cooling AITM delivers real-time adaptability, predictive intelligence and significant energy savings in response to global data center industry demand for high-performance, high-efficiency controls systems.

The patent-pending AI technology utilizes a hybrid deep learning model, leveraging machine learning, neural networks and digital twins to maximize efficiency and reduce energy consumption, and enhance operational stability for hyperscale, colocation, and enterprise data centers.

The Cooling AI system continuously analyzes cooling demands, optimizes system operations and anticipates future conditions. It works as a supervisory layer to the Optimizer, allowing the building management system (BMS) to handle baseline monitoring functions, with its predictive AI model making proactive adjustments. This ensures the entire system learns from historical data and adheres to the physical laws governing HVAC behavior.

Cooling AI can reduce energy consumption by up to 40%, improving power usage effectiveness (PUE) and driving sustainability gains. Chiller and fan performance is synchronized within the AI-driven data center cooling control system, improving cooling efficiency and reducing energy use. Furthermore, the reduction in mechanical stress as a result of reduced compressor cycling can extend the equipment life cycle, as well as lower maintenance costs.

"As AI-driven computing accelerates, the demand for smarter, scalable and highly efficient cooling infrastructure has never been higher, and it isn't set to stop any time soon," said Reece Thomas, Controls General Manager at Airedale by Modine.

"Power densities rise and sustainability expectations will continue to increase, and data centers need cooling solutions that can evolve with them. By embedding AI directly into the control architecture, we are delivering more than just efficiency gains. We are enabling a future where cooling adapts in real time, anticipates challenges before they arise, and continuously improves over time. This is the next frontier in sustainable, high-performance data center cooling."

The new system joins Airedale by Modine's broader suite of innovative cooling technologies designed to meet the needs of the modern data center. From high-efficiency chillers, precision cooling units and modular fan walls to intelligent controls and airflow management systems, Airedale's solutions are designed to optimize efficiency, reduce energy consumption and enable scalable cooling across the entire data center ecosystem.

Cooling AI is available as a new system or retrofitted to an existing Airedale by Modine Cooling System Optimizer. For more information, visit

About Modine

For more than 100 years, Modine has solved the toughest thermal management challenges for mission-critical applications. Our purpose of Engineering a Cleaner, Healthier WorldTM means we are always evolving our portfolio of technologies to provide the latest heating, cooling, and ventilation solutions. Through the hard work of more than 11,000 employees worldwide, our Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments advance our purpose with systems that improve air quality, reduce energy and water consumption, lower harmful emissions, enable cleaner running vehicles, and use environmentally friendly refrigerants. Modine is a global company headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin (U.S.), with operations in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. For more information about Modine, visit modine .

Media Contacts :

UK: Nicola Ware | E: [email protected] | Tel: +44 113 2391000

US: [email protected]

SOURCE Modine

