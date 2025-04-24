Climefi Initiates Rating Coverage On Deep Sky

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Based in Alberta, Canada, Deep Sky Alpha is the first cross-technology carbon removal innovation and commercialisation centre globally, with its pilot project set to test up to 10 different DAC technologies using different sorbents and solvents. Through the Deep Sky Alpha facility, Deep Sky will gather crucial insights by operating the technologies in real-world conditions, identifying the most effective technologies and reducing technology-related risks for commercial-scale deployment.

Once successfully identified, the chosen technologies will be deployed across several projects, starting with the company's next facility, Deep Sky One – a commercial-scale facility designed to remove large amounts of CO2 from the atmosphere.

As it stands, Deep Sky Alpha represents the highest rated DAC project in ClimeFi's rating library – the largest CDR ratings library on the market. Deep Sky Alpha's strong rating is partly driven by its technology-agnostic approach. ClimeFi found that by leveraging 10 separate technologies, Deep Sky is able to decrease delivery and operational risks, while at the same time increasing the speed at which the industry can scale.

ClimeFi's Analyst Ratings provide a forward-looking evaluation on CDR projects, designed to inform portfolio management decisions. With ongoing project tracking, updates, and monitoring, Analyst Ratings help ClimeFi to actively build and manage CDR portfolios; they add further colour to the company's comprehensive project database and ultimately help mitigate risk for buyers.

"We're delighted to begin our coverage on Deep Sky, providing our clients access to their innovative DAC solutions," said Sebastien Dewarrat, Co-Founder at ClimeFi . "With these new ratings, we aim to give buyers a comprehensive overview of the projects and provide an entry door for buyer portfolio management."

Damien Steel, CEO at Deep Sky said "By partnering with ClimeFi, we are extending the reach of our unique tech-agnostic Direct Air Capture project development model through a trusted partner that has the expertise to ensure quality advice and a frictionless purchasing experience. This collaboration allows businesses worldwide to benefit from our approach, prioritizing top-tier quality, abundant supply of CDR credits, and cost efficiency, out of Canada, a country with an undeniable competitive advantage for this industry to succeed and scale."

About ClimeFi. ClimeFi is a leading global portfolio manager specialising in permanent CDR assets. The company provides comprehensive intelligence and asset management tools for contracting, purchasing, and managing CDR purchases across various technologies, helping organisations scale their carbon removal efforts to meet climate goals.

About Deep Sky. Canada-based Deep Sky is the world's first tech-agnostic carbon removal project developer aiming to remove gigatons of carbon from the atmosphere and permanently store it underground. As a project developer, Deep Sky brings together the most promising direct air capture companies under one roof to bring the largest supply of high quality carbon credits to the market, commercializing and catalyzing carbon removal and storage solutions like never before. Deep Sky raised $130M in funding from world class investors including Breakthrough Energy Catalyst, and counts RBC and Microsoft as its founding buyers.

*If you want to find out more about the full project ratings, please get in touch at [email protected]

