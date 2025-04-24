CHAI, the leading Social AI platform, has reached $30M in ARR as of April, outpacing its 2025 roadmap by over a month. Originally projecting a steady climb from $18M to $45M in ARR by year-end, CHAI is now ahead of schedule, growing revenue at a pace exceeding $3M per month.

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CHAI, the leading Social AI platform, has reached $30M in ARR as of April, outpacing its 2025 roadmap by over a month. Originally projecting a steady climb from $18M to $45M in ARR by year-end, CHAI is now ahead of schedule, growing revenue at a pace exceeding $3M per month.

Smarter Monetization

CHAI's engineering team, led by Shiya L. , Vineet M. , and Christie-Carol B. , delivered a 10% boost in monetization through three key initiatives:



A revamped subscription onboarding experience

Free trials for Ultra - the higher subscription tier on CHAI A/B testing to optimize ad frequency during user rerolls

These product improvements have increased the total number of monthly subscribers by 10%. Notably, Ultra subscribers grew by 200–250%.

AI Improvements

In parallel, CHAI has doubled down on improving the quality of its AI models. The company recently welcomed Nischay D. , a 3× Kaggle GrandMaster, whose strategic fine-tuning techniques have driven rapid, measurable gains in model performance-boosting engagement and user retention through smarter, more personalized chat experiences.

With rising monetization efficiency and continued advances in AI, CHAI is well-positioned to scale rapidly through the rest of 2025.

What is CHAI? CHAI is a social AI platform where users can create their own AI. Since its launch three years ago, CHAI has experienced significant growth, particularly among Gen Z users. Now, to support further growth and wider adoption, CHAI has redesigned its brand.

Can you use CHAI AI in a browser? As of March 2025, no. CHAI is focused on delivering the most engaging social AI experience by hiring talented engineers to refine its app. While there are currently no plans for a web app, this may change in the future.

Is CHAI AI safe? CHAI has implemented a range of safety features that allow users to engage in dynamic chats while encouraging them to stay within established guidelines. By building better AI, CHAI aims to enhance user value and experience.

What makes CHAI special? CHAI is designed to be the most engaging social AI, delivering highly entertaining conversations. Many users rely on it to craft interactive stories and immersive experiences.

Why do people love CHAI? CHAI employs advanced AI techniques to increase the entertainment value of its bots. Users chat with AI to write interactive novels and have engaging conversations, supported by a variety of genres that appeal to avid novel readers.

Sometimes regarded as the best free AI chatbot, CHAI is paving its way to widespread adoption of conversational social AI for entertainment.

Who is the founder? William Beauchamp first started building CHAI with his sister in Cambridge UK in 2020. After building the first AI chat platform they relocated to Palo Alto.

Are they hiring? CHAI is a rapidly growing company that is known for paying very high salaries with an intense culture focused on delivering results and iterating quickly. Apply on CHAI's website .

Press Contact: Tom Lu, +1 (626) 594-8966,

SOURCE Chai

