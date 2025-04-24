Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. Reports 2025 First Quarter Results

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (the“Company”) (NYSE:TPH) today announced results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

“Tri Pointe delivered solid first quarter financial results, either meeting or exceeding all our stated guidance,” said Doug Bauer, Tri Pointe Homes Chief Executive Officer.“Our teams executed at a high level, demonstrating our ability to navigate the current political and economic volatility. For the first quarter, we delivered 1,040 homes and generated $721 million in homes sales revenue, as our average sales price of homes delivered increased to $693,000. While demand followed a seasonally slower trajectory, our team's execution allowed us to thoughtfully adjust pace and price in pursuit of our margin and return objectives. Strong operational discipline contributed to a homebuilding gross margin of 23.9%, net income of $64 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.70.”

Mr. Bauer continued,“While the longer-term outlook for housing remains favorable with the continuing shortage of homes and favorable demographics, current trade tensions and evolving tariff dynamics have created uncertainty surrounding the economy and dampened buyer confidence. However, our teams are experienced in navigating market challenges and we are driving progress in operational efficiency, customer satisfaction, and product innovation, all of which support sustainable growth in revenue, earnings, and returns. With a strong balance sheet and a net homebuilding debt-to-net capital ratio of 3.0%*, we are advancing market expansions and executing on our growth initiatives, positioning us to deliver lasting value to our shareholders.”

“We remain confident in the outlook for housing and in our business strategy with its relentless focus on meeting the long-term demand for innovative homes in well-located communities,” said Tom Mitchell, Tri Pointe Homes President and Chief Operating Officer.“Our strategy remains centered on driving revenue and returns through our premium lifestyle brand positioning, enhanced operational efficiency, prudent capital deployment, and an unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction. With this foundational focus in place, we are well-positioned to navigate today's market and continue to deliver strong results.”

Results and Operational Data for First Quarter 2025 and Comparisons to First Quarter 2024



Net income available to common stockholders was $64.0 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, compared to $99.1 million, or $1.03 per diluted share

Home sales revenue of $720.8 million compared to $918.4 million



New home deliveries of 1,040 homes compared to 1,393 homes

Average sales price of homes delivered of $693,000 compared to $659,000

Homebuilding gross margin percentage of 23.9% compared to 23.0%

Excluding interest and impairments and lot option abandonments, adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage was 27.3%*

SG&A expense as a percentage of home sales revenue of 14.0% compared to 11.1%

Net new home orders of 1,238 compared to 1,814

Active selling communities averaged 145.5 compared to 153.8



Net new home orders per average selling community were 8.5 orders (2.8 monthly) compared to 11.8 orders (3.9 monthly)

Cancellation rate of 10% compared to 7%

Backlog units at quarter end of 1,715 homes compared to 2,741



Dollar value of backlog at quarter end of $1.3 billion compared to $2.0 billion

Average sales price of homes in backlog at quarter end of $763,000 compared to $712,000

Ratios of homebuilding debt-to-capital and net homebuilding debt-to-net capital of 21.6% and 3.0%*, respectively, as of March 31, 2025

Repurchased 2,270,712 shares of common stock at a weighted average price per share of $33.03 for an aggregate dollar amount of $75.0 million in the three months ended March 31, 2025 Ended the first quarter of 2025 with total liquidity of $1.5 billion, including cash and cash equivalents of $812.9 million and $678.0 million of availability under our revolving credit facility

* See“Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”

Outlook

For the second quarter, the Company anticipates delivering between 1,100 and 1,200 homes at an average sales price between $680,000 and $690,000. The Company expects homebuilding gross margin percentage to be in the range of 21.5% to 22.5% for the second quarter and anticipates its SG&A expense as a percentage of home sales revenue will be in the range of 12.5% to 13.5%. Finally, the Company expects its effective tax rate for the second quarter to be approximately 27.0%.

For the full year, the Company anticipates delivering between 5,000 and 5,500 homes at an average sales price between $665,000 and $675,000. The Company expects homebuilding gross margin percentage to be in the range of 20.5% and 22.0% for the full year and anticipates its SG&A expense as a percentage of home sales revenue will be in the range of 11.5% and 12.5%. Finally, the Company expects its effective tax rate for the full year to be approximately 27.0%.

Earnings Conference Call

About Tri Pointe Homes, Inc.

One of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE: TPH) is a publicly traded company operating in 12 states and the District of Columbia, and is a recognized leader in customer experience, innovative design, and environmentally responsible business practices. The company builds premium homes and communities with deep ties to the communities it serves-some for as long as a century. Tri Pointe Homes combines the financial resources, technology platforms and proven leadership of a national organization with the regional insights, longstanding community connections and agility of empowered local teams. Tri Pointe has won multiple Builder of the Year awards and was named 2024 Developer of the Year. The company was also named to the 2024 Fortune World's Most Admired CompaniesTM list, is one of the 2023 and 2025 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® and was designated as one of the PEOPLE Companies That Care® in 2023 and 2024. The company was also named as a Great Place To Work-CertifiedTM company for four consecutive years, and was named on several Great Place To Work® Best Workplaces list (2022 through 2024). For more information, please visit TriPointeHomes.com .

Forward-Looking Stateme nts

Various statements contained in this press release, including those that express a belief, expectation or intention, as well as those that are not statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our strategy, projections and estimates concerning the timing and success of specific projects and our future production, land and lot sales, operational and financial results, including our estimates for growth, financial condition, sales prices, prospects, and capital spending. Forward-looking statements that are included in this press release are generally accompanied by words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“future,”“goal,”“guidance,”“intend,”“likely,”“may,”“might,”“outlook,”“plan,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“should,”“strategy,”“target,”“will,”“would,” or other words that convey future events or outcomes. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and we disclaim any obligation to update these statements unless required by law, and we caution you not to rely on them unduly. These forward-looking statements are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. The following factors, among others, may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements: the effects of general economic conditions, including employment rates, housing starts, interest rate levels, home affordability, inflation, consumer sentiment, availability of financing for home mortgages and strength of the U.S. dollar; market demand for our products, which is related to the strength of the various U.S. business segments and U.S. and international economic conditions; the availability of desirable and reasonably priced land and our ability to control, purchase, hold and develop such parcels; access to adequate capital on acceptable terms; geographic concentration of our operations; levels of competition; the successful execution of our internal performance plans, including restructuring and cost reduction initiatives; the prices and availability of supply chain inputs, including raw materials, labor and home components; oil and other energy prices; the effects of U.S. trade policies, including the imposition of tariffs and duties on homebuilding products and retaliatory measures taken by other countries; the effects of weather, including the occurrence of drought conditions in parts of the western United States; the risk of loss from earthquakes, volcanoes, fires, floods, droughts, windstorms, hurricanes, pest infestations and other natural disasters, and the risk of delays, reduced consumer demand, and shortages and price increases in labor or materials associated with such natural disasters; the risk of loss from acts of war, terrorism, civil unrest or public health emergencies, including outbreaks of contagious disease, such as COVID-19; transportation costs; federal and state tax policies; the effects of land use, environment and other governmental laws and regulations; legal proceedings or disputes and the adequacy of reserves; risks relating to any unforeseen changes to or effects on liabilities, future capital expenditures, revenues, expenses, earnings, synergies, indebtedness, financial condition, losses and future prospects; changes in accounting principles; risks related to unauthorized access to our computer systems, theft of our homebuyers' confidential information or other forms of cyber-attack; and additional factors discussed under the sections captioned“Risk Factors” included in our annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The foregoing list is not exhaustive. New risk factors may emerge from time to time and it is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors or to assess the impact of such risk factors on our business.

