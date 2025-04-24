Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. Reports 2025 First Quarter Results
|KEY OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL DATA
|(dollars in thousands)
|(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Change
|% Change
|Operating Data:
|(unaudited)
|Home sales revenue
|$
|720,786
|$
|918,353
|$
|(197,567
|)
|(21.5
|)%
|Homebuilding gross margin
|$
|172,513
|$
|211,049
|$
|(38,536
|)
|(18.3
|)%
|Homebuilding gross margin %
|23.9
|%
|23.0
|%
|0.9
|%
|Adjusted homebuilding gross margin %*
|27.3
|%
|26.4
|%
|0.9
|%
|SG&A expense
|$
|100,617
|$
|101,552
|$
|(935
|)
|(0.9
|)%
|SG&A expense as a % of home sales revenue
|14.0
|%
|11.1
|%
|2.9
|%
|Net income available to common stockholders
|$
|64,036
|$
|99,055
|$
|(35,019
|)
|(35.4
|)%
|Adjusted EBITDA*
|$
|125,698
|$
|175,893
|$
|(50,195
|)
|(28.5
|)%
|Interest incurred
|$
|21,319
|$
|36,156
|$
|(14,837
|)
|(41.0
|)%
|Interest in cost of home sales
|$
|23,035
|$
|30,649
|$
|(7,614
|)
|(24.8
|)%
|Other Data:
|Net new home orders
|1,238
|1,814
|(576
|)
|(31.8
|)%
|New homes delivered
|1,040
|1,393
|(353
|)
|(25.3
|)%
|Average sales price of homes delivered
|$
|693
|$
|659
|$
|34
|5.2
|%
|Cancellation rate
|10
|%
|7
|%
|3
|%
|Average selling communities
|145.5
|153.8
|(8.3
|)
|(5.4
|)%
|Selling communities at end of period
|147
|156
|(9
|)
|(5.8
|)%
|Backlog (estimated dollar value)
|$
|1,307,786
|$
|1,950,590
|$
|(642,804
|)
|(33.0
|)%
|Backlog (homes)
|1,715
|2,741
|(1,026
|)
|(37.4
|)%
|Average sales price in backlog
|$
|763
|$
|712
|$
|51
|7.2
|%
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2025
|2024
|Change
|% Change
|Balance Sheet Data:
|(unaudited)
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|812,937
|$
|970,045
|$
|(157,108
|)
|(16.2
|)%
|Real estate inventories
|$
|3,265,334
|$
|3,153,459
|$
|111,875
|3.5
|%
|Lots owned or controlled
|35,201
|36,490
|(1,289
|)
|(3.5
|)%
|Homes under construction(1)
|2,556
|2,386
|170
|7.1
|%
|Homes completed, unsold
|395
|464
|(69
|)
|(14.9
|)%
|Total homebuilding debt
|$
|914,565
|$
|917,504
|$
|(2,939
|)
|(0.3
|)%
|Stockholders' equity
|$
|3,321,699
|$
|3,335,710
|$
|(14,011
|)
|(0.4
|)%
|Book capitalization
|$
|4,236,264
|$
|4,253,214
|$
|(16,950
|)
|(0.4
|)%
|Ratio of homebuilding debt-to-capital
|21.6
|%
|21.6
|%
|0.0
|%
|Ratio of net homebuilding debt-to-net capital*
|3.0
|%
|(1.6
|)%
|4.6
|%
|__________
|(1) Homes under construction included 39 and 43 models as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.
|* See“Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2025
|2024
|Assets
|(unaudited)
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|812,937
|$
|970,045
|Receivables
|131,855
|111,613
|Real estate inventories
|3,265,334
|3,153,459
|Investments in unconsolidated entities
|170,379
|173,924
|Mortgage loans held for sale
|79,443
|115,001
|Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
|156,603
|156,603
|Deferred tax assets, net
|45,975
|45,975
|Other assets
|162,713
|164,495
|Total assets
|$
|4,825,239
|$
|4,891,115
|Liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|75,798
|$
|68,228
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|443,566
|465,563
|Loans payable
|267,774
|270,970
|Senior notes
|646,791
|646,534
|Mortgage repurchase facilities
|69,586
|104,098
|Total liabilities
|1,503,515
|1,555,393
|Commitments and contingencies
|Equity
|Stockholders' equity:
|Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|-
|-
|Common stock, $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized; 90,669,862 and 92,451,729 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|907
|925
|Additional paid-in capital
|-
|-
|Retained earnings
|3,320,792
|3,334,785
|Total stockholders' equity
|3,321,699
|3,335,710
|Noncontrolling interests
|25
|12
|Total equity
|3,321,724
|3,335,722
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|4,825,239
|$
|4,891,115
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
|(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Homebuilding:
|Home sales revenue
|$
|720,786
|$
|918,353
|Land and lot sales revenue
|1,821
|7,068
|Other operations revenue
|820
|787
|Total revenues
|723,427
|926,208
|Cost of home sales
|548,273
|707,304
|Cost of land and lot sales
|1,741
|5,757
|Other operations expense
|794
|765
|Sales and marketing
|42,942
|50,224
|General and administrative
|57,675
|51,328
|Homebuilding income from operations
|72,002
|110,830
|Equity in income of unconsolidated entities
|495
|57
|Other income, net
|9,129
|15,226
|Homebuilding income before income taxes
|81,626
|126,113
|Financial Services:
|Revenues
|17,501
|13,194
|Expenses
|12,617
|8,727
|Financial services income before income taxes
|4,884
|4,467
|Income before income taxes
|86,510
|130,580
|Provision for income taxes
|(22,493
|)
|(31,584
|)
|Net income
|64,017
|98,996
|Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
|19
|59
|Net income available to common stockholders
|$
|64,036
|$
|99,055
|Earnings per share
|Basic
|$
|0.70
|$
|1.04
|Diluted
|$
|0.70
|$
|1.03
|Weighted average shares outstanding
|Basic
|91,638,960
|95,232,315
|Diluted
|92,077,680
|95,846,756
MARKET DATA BY REPORTING SEGMENT & GEOGRAPHY
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
| New
Homes
Delivered
| Average
Sales
Price
| New
Homes
Delivered
| Average
Sales
Price
|Arizona
|139
|$
|773
|137
|$
|736
|California
|288
|749
|417
|771
|Nevada
|42
|573
|113
|684
|Washington
|52
|1,023
|53
|901
|West total
|521
|769
|720
|760
|Colorado
|18
|683
|42
|738
|Texas
|359
|552
|440
|549
|Central total
|377
|558
|482
|565
|Carolinas(1)
|85
|520
|174
|462
|Washington D.C. Area(2)
|57
|1,150
|17
|1,056
|East total
|142
|773
|191
|515
|Total
|1,040
|$
|693
|1,393
|$
|659
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
| Net New
Home
Orders
| Average
Selling
Communities
| Net New
Home
Orders
| Average
Selling
Communities
|Arizona
|123
|14.8
|156
|12.2
|California
|353
|37.2
|613
|46.0
|Nevada
|100
|9.5
|154
|9.5
|Washington
|68
|4.8
|107
|5.8
|West total
|644
|66.3
|1,030
|73.5
|Colorado
|32
|10.3
|47
|11.0
|Texas
|381
|50.2
|483
|52.5
|Central total
|413
|60.5
|530
|63.5
|Carolinas(1)
|106
|10.7
|179
|11.5
|Washington D.C. Area(2)
|75
|8.0
|75
|5.3
|East total
|181
|18.7
|254
|16.8
|Total
|1,238
|145.5
|1,814
|153.8
|(1) Carolinas comprises North Carolina and South Carolina.
|(2) Washington D.C. Area comprises Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia.
|MARKET DATA BY REPORTING SEGMENT & GEOGRAPHY, continued
|(dollars in thousands)
|(unaudited)
|As of March 31, 2025
|As of March 31, 2024
| Backlog
Units
| Backlog
Dollar
Value
| Average
Sales
Price
| Backlog
Units
| Backlog
Dollar
Value
| Average
Sales
Price
|Arizona
|289
|$
|233,442
|$
|808
|278
|$
|205,547
|$
|739
|California
|406
|295,867
|729
|894
|713,036
|798
|Nevada
|119
|74,792
|629
|172
|105,211
|612
|Washington
|116
|153,851
|1,326
|144
|130,336
|905
|West total
|930
|757,952
|815
|1,488
|1,154,130
|776
|Colorado
|29
|20,483
|706
|53
|36,840
|695
|Texas
|479
|276,153
|577
|749
|442,134
|590
|Central total
|508
|296,636
|584
|802
|478,974
|597
|Carolinas(1)
|108
|61,422
|569
|287
|148,286
|517
|Washington D.C. Area(2)
|169
|191,776
|1,135
|164
|169,200
|1,032
|East total
|277
|253,198
|914
|451
|317,486
|704
|Total
|1,715
|$
|1,307,786
|$
|763
|2,741
|$
|1,950,590
|$
|712
| March 31,
|December 31,
| 2025
|2024
|Lots Owned or Controlled:
|Arizona
|1,962
|2,099
|California
|10,193
|10,291
|Nevada
|1,200
|1,437
|Washington
|545
|597
|West total
|13,900
|14,424
|Colorado
|1,519
|1,561
|Texas
|12,726
|12,711
|Utah
|506
|1,006
|Central total
|14,751
|15,278
|Carolinas(1)
|4,841
|5,004
|Florida
|252
|252
|Washington D.C. Area(2)
|1,457
|1,532
|East total
|6,550
|6,788
|Total
|35,201
|36,490
| March 31,
|December 31,
| 2025
|2024
|Lots by Ownership Type:
|Lots owned
|16,860
|16,609
|Lots controlled (3)
|18,341
|19,881
|Total
|35,201
|36,490
|(1) Carolinas comprises North Carolina and South Carolina.
|(2) Washington D.C. Area comprises Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia.
|(3) As of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, lots controlled included lots that were under land option contracts or purchase contracts. As of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, lots controlled for Central include 5,711 and 5,816 lots, respectively, and lots controlled for East include zero and 14 lots, respectively, which represent our expected share of lots owned by our investments in unconsolidated land development joint ventures.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(unaudited)
In this press release, we utilize certain financial measures that are non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. We present these measures because we believe they and similar measures are useful to management and investors in evaluating the Company's operating performance and financing structure. We also believe these measures facilitate the comparison of our operating performance and financing structure with other companies in our industry. Because these measures are not calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.
The following table reconciles the homebuilding gross margin percentage, as reported and prepared in accordance with GAAP, to the non-GAAP measure adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage. We believe this information is meaningful as it isolates the impact that leverage has on homebuilding gross margin and permits investors to make better comparisons with our competitors, who adjust gross margins in a similar fashion.
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|%
|2024
|%
|(dollars in thousands)
|Home sales revenue
|$
|720,786
|100.0
|%
|$
|918,353
|100.0
|%
|Cost of home sales
|548,273
|76.1
|%
|707,304
|77.0
|%
|Homebuilding gross margin
|172,513
|23.9
|%
|211,049
|23.0
|%
|Add: interest in cost of home sales
|23,035
|3.2
|%
|30,649
|3.3
|%
|Add: impairments and lot option abandonments
|1,073
|0.1
|%
|402
|0.0
|%
|Adjusted homebuilding gross margin
|$
|196,621
|27.3
|%
|$
|242,100
|26.4
|%
|Homebuilding gross margin percentage
|23.9
|%
|23.0
|%
|Adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage
|27.3
|%
|26.4
|%
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued)
(unaudited)
The following table reconciles the Company's ratio of homebuilding debt-to-capital to the non-GAAP ratio of net homebuilding debt-to-net capital. We believe that the ratio of net homebuilding debt-to-net capital is a relevant financial measure for management and investors to understand the leverage employed in our operations and as an indicator of the Company's ability to obtain financing.
|March 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|Loans payable
|$
|267,774
|$
|270,970
|Senior notes
|646,791
|646,534
|Mortgage repurchase facilities
|69,586
|104,098
|Total debt
|984,151
|1,021,602
|Less: mortgage repurchase facilities
|(69,586
|)
|(104,098
|)
|Total homebuilding debt
|914,565
|917,504
|Stockholders' equity
|3,321,699
|3,335,710
|Total capital
|$
|4,236,264
|$
|4,253,214
|Ratio of homebuilding debt-to-capital(1)
|21.6
|%
|21.6
|%
|Total homebuilding debt
|$
|914,565
|$
|917,504
|Less: Cash and cash equivalents
|(812,937
|)
|(970,045
|)
|Net homebuilding debt
|101,628
|(52,541
|)
|Stockholders' equity
|3,321,699
|3,335,710
|Net capital
|$
|3,423,327
|$
|3,283,169
|Ratio of net homebuilding debt-to-net capital(2)
|3.0
|%
|(1.6
|)%
|__________
|(1) The ratio of homebuilding debt-to-capital is computed as the quotient obtained by dividing total homebuilding debt by the sum of total homebuilding debt plus stockholders' equity.
|(2) The ratio of net homebuilding debt-to-net capital is computed as the quotient obtained by dividing net homebuilding debt (which is total homebuilding debt less cash and cash equivalents) by the sum of net homebuilding debt plus stockholders' equity.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued)
(unaudited)
The following table calculates the non-GAAP financial measures of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and reconciles those amounts to net income available to common stockholders, as reported and prepared in accordance with GAAP. EBITDA means net income available to common stockholders before (a) interest expense, (b) expensing of previously capitalized interest included in costs of home sales, (c) income taxes and (d) depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA means EBITDA before (e) amortization of stock-based compensation and (f) impairments and lot option abandonments. Other companies may calculate EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (or similarly titled measures) differently. We believe EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful measures of the Company's ability to service debt and obtain financing.
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|(in thousands)
|Net income available to common stockholders
|$
|64,036
|$
|99,055
|Interest expense:
|Interest incurred
|21,319
|36,156
|Interest capitalized
|(21,319
|)
|(36,156
|)
|Amortization of interest in cost of sales
|23,153
|30,846
|Provision for income taxes
|22,493
|31,584
|Depreciation and amortization
|7,387
|7,327
|EBITDA
|117,069
|168,812
|Amortization of stock-based compensation
|7,556
|6,679
|Impairments and lot option abandonments
|1,073
|402
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|125,698
|$
|175,893
