Hypera Faces Steep Losses And Strategic Challenges As Working Capital Policy Shifts
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Reuters reports that Hypera S.A., one of Brazil's top pharmaceutical firms, posted a net loss of R$138.8 million ($24 million) in the first quarter of 2025.
This result marks a sharp reversal from the net profit of R$391.5 million ($69 million) the company recorded in the same period last year. Analysts had expected an even larger loss of R$167.3 million ($29 million), according to LSEG estimates.
Hypera's first quarter net revenue fell 40.8% year-on-year to R$1.08 billion ($189 million). The company's EBITDA from continuing operations dropped to negative R$148.5 million ($26 million), down from a positive R$647.8 million ($114 million) a year earlier.
The EBITDA margin swung from 35.5% to -13.7%. These figures reflect the impact of a working capital optimization strategy that Hypera began in 2024. The company reduced inventory levels at client sites and shortened accounts receivable days.
This move aimed to boost cash flow but led to a steep decline in sales and profitability. The company also faced a less favorable product mix and lower operational leverage. Increased marketing and administrative expenses, as a percentage of revenue, further pressured margins.
Despite the loss, Hypera generated a record operational cash flow of R$570 million ($100 million) in the quarter, up 18.9% from a year ago. The company's net debt stood at R$7.493 billion ($1.314 billion) at the end of March 2025, slightly lower than at the end of 2024.
Hypera Faces Financial Struggles
Hypera's stock price has dropped more than 37% in the past year, underperforming the broader Ibovespa index. The company faces challenges from high interest rates, a weak Brazilian real , and the failure to meet its own financial guidance.
Market confidence has suffered as a result. S&P Global Ratings downgraded Hypera's credit rating to 'BB' from 'BB+' in April 2025, citing higher-than-expected leverage. The agency expects Hypera's debt-to-EBITDA ratio to remain above 3.0x through 2025.
The company projects revenue of R$8 billion ($1.404 billion) to R$10 billion ($1.754 billion) and EBITDA of R$3 billion ($526 million) over the next two years, but these targets depend on successful execution of the working capital strategy.
Hypera also secured a R$363.8 million ($64 million) loan from Brazil's BNDES to expand production and research. The loan covers 88% of the investment needed for new drug development and oncology projects.
Critics argue that heavy state support could distort the market, while supporters believe it will boost healthcare innovation. Hypera's future depends on restoring profitability, managing debt, and regaining investor trust.
The company's ability to adapt to Brazil's volatile economic environment will shape its prospects in the coming years.
