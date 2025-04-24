Sustainability Remains Top Priority: DHL Express

Dhaka: Sustainability has become a strategic imperative for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), significantly influencing their long-term value and credibility, according to a new international survey from DHL Express.

To better understand the growing prioritization of sustainability across the supply chain operations, DHL Express conducted an in-depth survey of 5,000 SME decision makers across 11 markets: the UK, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Australia, China, Singapore, Japan, Mexico, Canada and India.

The businesses that took part in the research spanned several sectors, providing valuable insights that will help SMEs navigate the evolving landscape and seize new opportunities.

At least two thirds of SMEs within all surveyed sectors said that sustainability is either“very important” or“extremely important” to them. However, most SMEs are reluctant to allocate budget towards sustainable initiatives. Most (53pc) are only willing to invest 1-3pc of their operating budget into sustainable practices. Only 9pc of SMEs will invest more than 5pc, whilst 16pc will invest nothing.

While the global average for customers willing to pay more for sustainable shipping is just 23pc. When asked about their challenges in reaching their sustainability goals, the main concern for most SMEs across all markets was securing internal and customer buy-in.

Most fashion SMEs are strongly pro-sustainability. 81pc of respondents in the sector said it is“very important” or“extremely important” to their business and over three-quarters (78pc) believe offering sustainable delivery options could improve their brand image (“to some/a large/a very large” extent).

SMEs in the financial services sector are the most likely to say sustainability is“extremely important” to their business (43pc). This sector is the most willing to allocate operating budget to sustainability practices (88pc), and the most likely to feel offering sustainable delivery options could lead to increased commercial success (47pc“to a large/to a very large” extent.)

DHL Express is in continuous efforts to enhance the sustainability of its operations and services, thereby contributing to the DHL Group's sustainability goals to reduce annual GHG emissions to under 29 million metric tons; electrify 66pc of its last-mile delivery vehicles and increase the share of sustainable fuels to over 30pc by 2030.

Moreover, with the GoGreen Plus service, DHL Express customers can take actions to reduce their Scope 3 emissions through the use of SAF (Sustainable Aviation Fuel) in the DHL Express air cargo fleet. Based on the“book and claim” approach, the savings achieved (Scope 3) are passed on to customers in the form of certificates.

