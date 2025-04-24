Yalla Group Releases 2024 ESG Report

DUBAI, UAE, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yalla Group Limited ("Yalla" or the "Company") (NYSE: YALA ), the largest Middle East and North Africa (MENA)-based online social networking and gaming company, today published its 2024 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report. The report outlines the Company's 2024 ESG performance and forward-looking strategy across five key pillars: responsible governance, environmental stewardship, trust, people, and community engagement, underscoring its continued commitment to sustainable development.

Tao Yang, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Yalla, stated, "2024 was a pivotal year in Yalla Group's development, marked by our strengthened commitment to sustainability, innovation, and inclusivity. We're proud to have made meaningful progress across all of our ESG initiatives, from expanding our renewable energy use and promoting paperless operations to integrating AI for greater efficiency and environmental impact reduction. Our diverse, global team remains at the heart of our success, fueling our creativity and innovation-driven growth. Guided by our vision to become MENA's most popular destination for online social networking and entertainment, we remain dedicated to delivering long-term value for our users, partners, and communities, while making a positive and lasting impact on the digital world and the planet we share."

Mr. Saifi Ismail, President of Yalla, added, "This year's report reflects our continued commitment to creating lasting value while addressing the pressing environmental, social, and governance challenges of our era. By championing cultural connection, environmental responsibility, and digital trust across the MENA region, we laid the foundation for a more sustainable, more equitable future, solidifying our position as a responsible corporate citizen. As the region embraces digital transformation, we will continue to lead by example, leveraging technology and innovation to foster a safer digital ecosystem and set new benchmarks for sustainable development."

Yalla Group Limited is the largest MENA-based online social networking and gaming company in terms of revenues in 2022. The Company operates two flagship mobile applications, Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform, and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application featuring online versions of board games, popular in MENA, with in-game voice chat and localized Majlis functionality. Building on the success of Yalla and Yalla Ludo, the Company continues to add engaging new content, creating a regionally-focused, integrated ecosystem dedicated to fulfilling MENA users' evolving online social networking and gaming needs. Through its holding subsidiary, Yalla Game Limited, the Company has expanded its capabilities in mid-core and hard-core games in the MENA region, leveraging its local expertise to bring innovative gaming content to its users. In addition, the growing Yalla ecosystem includes YallaChat, an IM product tailored for Arabic users, WeMuslim, a product that supports Arabic users in observing their customs, and casual games such as Yalla Baloot and 101 Okey Yalla, developed to sustain vibrant local gaming communities in MENA. Yalla is also actively exploring outside of MENA with Yalla Parchis, a Ludo game designed for the South American markets. Yalla's mobile applications deliver a seamless experience that fosters a sense of loyalty and belonging, establishing highly devoted and engaged user communities through close attention to detail and localized appeal that profoundly resonates with users.

