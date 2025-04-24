A2MAC1 and Gasgoo Enter Global Partnership to Explore New Automotive Intelligence Services

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)– A2MAC1, the global leader in automotive benchmarking and cost engineering, is proud to announce a global partnership with, the global leading automotive industry information service platform. The agreement was officially signed by the CEOs of both companies, Tina ZHOU and Patrick KATENKAMP, marking a significant milestone in their collaboration. Under the MoU, A2MAC1 and Gasgoo will join forces in several areas which can leverage both parties expertise in the industry to co-create values to customers.

This collaboration represents a significant step forward in both companies' growth strategies: Gasgoo is enhancing its global presence and expanding its services worldwide, while A2MAC1 is deepening its footprint in Asia and accelerating the development of data-driven services tailored to the Chinese market. With increasing diversity in customer needs-ranging from cost and CO2 calculations to in-depth knowledge of supply chain-this partnership will enable both parties to better respond to market expectations and create joint value.

The new business offering is planned to launch in July 2025 , with the partnership agreement to be signed on April 2 4 , 2025 .

Further details will be shared at the time of launch.

About Gasgoo

Gasgoo is a leading global automotive industry information service platform that provides various professional information services for the upstream and downstream of the automotive industry, specializing in global supply chain connections, market intelligence, business matchmaking, and automotive news to support industry innovation and international collaboration.

About A2MAC1

A2MAC1 helps its clients engineer better vehicles, faster and with more confidence. A2MAC1's mission is to empower businesses with the knowledge and tools they need to make informed decisions, drive innovation, and achieve sustainable growth through a unique blend of technical insights, competitive analysis, trend forecasting and integrated solutions tailored to meet the specific needs of the automotive industry.

With a global presence and a reputation for excellence, A2MAC1 is the trusted partner for companies looking to stay ahead in a rapidly changing industry.

Contact

A2MAC1 Communication Team

...

__

24 – 26 Quai Alphonse le Gallo

92100 Boulogne-Billancourt - France



__

A2MAC1





Attachments



A2MAC1 and Gasgoo Enter Global Partnership to Explore New Automotive Intelligence Services Press_release_Gasgoo_A2MAC1_partnership_JP