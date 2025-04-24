Free Training: Boost Your Leadership Skills With AI
MISSION, Kan., April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- You already use AI to write emails, conduct research and summarize text – but are you using it to lead your team? SkillPath's Smart AI Strategies for Better People Management – a free live virtual training program at 1 pm CST on May 13 – will show you how.
Whether you're navigating a challenging interaction with an employee or helping your team hit performance goals, AI can be a game-changing tool for people managers. This live expert-led training explores how tools like ChatGPT, Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot support key management tasks like coaching through conflict, developing high-potential employees, improving interviews and making better hiring decisions.
In one hour, you'll learn how to use AI:
Coach through conflict with AI-powered role-playing scenarios
Improve feedback using sentiment analysis
Run better interviews by using AI for guidance
Reduce bias and improve decision-making
Get instant HR and leadership insights
Led by SkillPath facilitator and management expert Francis Miranda , this session also includes prompt-writing best practices and real world AI use cases you can apply right away.
Don't miss this complimentary event – registration for Smart AI Strategies for Better People Management is open through May 13.
About SkillPath
SkillPath is a 501(c)(3) learning and development organization, delivering strategic and innovative business training solutions to professionals worldwide since 1989.
To learn more about SkillPath training, visit our website at .
