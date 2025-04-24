Free Training: Boost Your Leadership Skills With AI

MISSION, Kan., April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- You already use AI to write emails, conduct research and summarize text – but are you using it to lead your team? SkillPath's Smart AI Strategies for Better People Management – a free live virtual training program at 1 pm CST on May 13 – will show you how.

Whether you're navigating a challenging interaction with an employee or helping your team hit performance goals, AI can be a game-changing tool for people managers. This live expert-led training explores how tools like ChatGPT, Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot support key management tasks like coaching through conflict, developing high-potential employees, improving interviews and making better hiring decisions.

In one hour, you'll learn how to use AI:



Coach through conflict with AI-powered role-playing scenarios

Improve feedback using sentiment analysis

Run better interviews by using AI for guidance

Reduce bias and improve decision-making Get instant HR and leadership insights

Led by SkillPath facilitator and management expert Francis Miranda , this session also includes prompt-writing best practices and real world AI use cases you can apply right away.

Don't miss this complimentary event – registration for Smart AI Strategies for Better People Management is open through May 13.

About SkillPath

SkillPath is a 501(c)(3) learning and development organization, delivering strategic and innovative business training solutions to professionals worldwide since 1989.

To learn more about SkillPath training, visit our website at .

SOURCE SkillPath

