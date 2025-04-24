The VAT Consultancy Launches 'My Virtual VAT Team' To Support In-House Tax And Finance Teams With VAT And Customs Duty

- Julie ParkLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The VAT Consultancy (TVC), one of the UK's leading independent VAT advisory firms, has officially launched My Virtual VAT Team (MVVT) – a new digital platform designed to give in-house tax and finance teams the tools, training, and specialist support they need to manage VAT and Customs Duty with confidence.MVVT, now live at , was developed in response to growing demand from businesses who are expected to keep up with complex and ever-changing VAT rules – but without the resource of an in-house VAT specialist. For those with VAT specialists in-house, it helps them progress key VAT initiatives much more quickly by providing tools and templates.“We work with businesses every day who are under pressure to manage VAT and Customs obligations without the internal resource or budget for external support” said Julie Park, Managing Director at The VAT Consultancy.“MVVT gives them the tools and knowledge to bridge that gap – whether that's through specialist VAT resources across multiple formats, practical templates, or bite-sized training sessions they can access anytime.”Why MVVT?MVVT was built to directly address these pressures by offering:- Clear, jargon-free guidance on VAT and Customs Duty- Resources tailored for real-life use, not theory- Flexible support without the need for high-cost consultancy feesWhat the Platform Offers- On-Demand Video Training – short VAT training sessions that fit around busy schedules- Downloadable Templates – Including VAT audit preparation checklists, sample documentation, decision trees and other practical guides- Insights from Real Experts – Content created and reviewed by TVC's senior VAT consultants- Scalable Access – Support for individuals, small teams, or larger tax and finance teams“We didn't want to build another generic technical VAT resource or training platform,” Julie added.“MVVT is about giving real, practical value and helping businesses manage VAT risk without having to wade through reams of technical guidance. It's the kind of support we wish every tax and finance team had in-house.”Who Should Use It?MVVT has been created for:- Tax and Finance professionals responsible for VAT as part of a wider role- VAT specialists needing reliable tools and insightsWhether you are part of a large tax or finance function or a standalone finance lead, MVVT offers the flexibility and practical advice needed to stay compliant and reduce risk.More to ComeThe platform launch marks the beginning of a wider programme of support, with additional content, tools, and sector-specific resources planned for release throughout 2025. The goal? To make VAT and Customs guidance more accessible to everyone – without compromising on quality.About The VAT ConsultancyFounded in 1994, The VAT Consultancy is one of the UK's most established independent VAT and Customs advisory firms . TVC supports clients across all sectors and sizes, delivering pragmatic, commercial advice on UK and international VAT, Customs Duty, and other indirect taxes.

