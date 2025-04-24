X-PHY Inc Unveils Real-Time Deepfake Detection Tool Ahead Of RSA Conference 2025

Expanding its AI-powered security suite, X-PHY takes aim at the rising threat of AI-generated deception

SAN FRANCISCO, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- X-PHY Inc , a leading innovator in embedded cybersecurity technology, has announced the launch of its latest solution ahead of RSA Conference (RSAC) 2025 - Deepfake Detector - a real-time deepfake detection tool that empowers users to verify the authenticity of videos, audio, and images directly on their devices, without relying on the cloud. Live demonstrations will be held for the first time during RSAC.

The growth of deepfakes has been exponential – deepfake content on social media alone grew 550% between 2019 and 2023 , and the World Economic Forum states it is a key global risk. X-PHY's innovation is designed to combat AI-generated deception, enabling users to verify the authenticity of digital media - including videos, images, and audio – with up to 90% accuracy, in real-time. This marks X-PHY's expansion into AI-driven content integrity solutions, bridging data protection with digital trust.

"At X-PHY, we are committed to extending our ethos of Security by Design beyond data protection," said Camellia Chan, CEO and Co-Founder of X-PHY Inc . "The X-PHY Deepfake Detector strengthens our vision of a Community Root of Trust, where every layer - from hardware to data to content - serves as a checkpoint for authenticity and security. By combining deepfake detection with our existing hardware-embedded defences, we're ensuring every endpoint not only protects data, but actively discerns and verifies the trustworthiness of the information flowing through it."

On-Demand Deepfake Detection

Upon activation, the X-PHY Deepfake Detector uses multi-modal AI to analyze video, image, and audio streams in real time. By examining facial micro-expressions, voice fingerprints, and Generative Adversarial Network (GAN)-generated artifacts, it flags signs of manipulation - even across multiple video windows. Detection is performed entirely on-device, preserving privacy and functioning even without an internet connection.

This is achieved through the Deepfake Detector's use of advanced temporal and spatial AI analysis, powered by pre-trained neural networks. These models are capable of identifying subtle inconsistencies across facial movements, audio waveforms, and image artifacts - common signs of AI-generated content.

When combined with X-PHY's patented hardware-based protections, this forms a seamless security ecosystem, protecting both stored data and the integrity of digital communications.

Flexible Deployment, Fuss-Free Integration

Designed for seamless adoption, the Deepfake Detector offers flexible deployment options to suit varying enterprise needs. It can be installed as a lightweight software agent on personal computers and laptops running on Windows operating systems or packaged with the X-PHY Cybersecure SSD - creating a unified defense layer that spans data protection, ransomware prevention, and deepfake detection.

The solution is application-agnostic, compatible with leading platforms like Teams, Zoom, Webex, Chrome, YouTube, and Meta. Users can activate it with a single click when joining a meeting, where it runs autonomously for a preset duration and can be re-engaged as needed.

Built on Zero Trust principles, the solution adds an additional layer of authentication and verification at the device level, helping organizations strengthen their cyber resilience against AI-powered deception and reducing reliance on external validation systems that often introduce unnecessary operational complexity.

X-PHY Deepfake Detector is now available for purchase through the official X-PHY website and from authorized global channel partners. For enterprise enquiries or bulk deployments, please contact our sales team at [email protected] .

Experience live demonstrations at X-PHY Inc's Booth #5368, located in the North Expo Hall of the Moscone Center, from April 28 to May 1 during RSA Conference 2025.

About X-PHY Inc

X-PHY Inc is a pioneering cybersecurity company dedicated to hardware-based cybersecurity solutions that protect data at its core. Built on the principle of Security by Design, X-PHY embeds protection directly at the physical layer for proactive, autonomous, and real-time defense against evolving cyber threats. Headquartered in California, USA, X-PHY Inc was established in 2021 and has since developed a growing portfolio of 43 patents, reinforcing its commitment to innovative AI-embedded security at the hardware level. The company's patented solutions safeguard endpoints, servers, and data centers, ensuring zero-trust resilience across industries.

X-PHY Inc is part of the Flexxon Group, a leader in hardware engineering and memory solutions, leveraging its legacy of innovation and expertise in secure storage to build cutting-edge cybersecurity technologies for the digital world.

For more information, please visit:

X-PHY: x-phy

Flexxon: flexxon

SOURCE X-PHY Inc

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED