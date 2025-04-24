Huize Holding Limited Files 2024 Annual Report On Form 20-F
The annual report can be accessed on the SEC's website at and on the Company's investor relations website at . The Company will provide hardcopies of the annual report, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request.
About Huize Holding Limited
Huize Holding Limited is a leading insurance platform connecting consumers, insurance carriers and distribution partners digitally through data-driven and AI-powered solutions in Asia. Targeting mass affluent consumers, Huize is dedicated to serving consumers for their life-long insurance needs. Its online-to-offline integrated insurance ecosystem covers the entire insurance life cycle and offers consumers a wide spectrum of insurance products, one-stop services, and a streamlined transaction experience across all scenarios. By leveraging AI, data analytics, and digital capabilities, Huize empowers the insurance service chain with proprietary technology-enabled solutions for insurance consultation, user engagement, marketing, risk management, and claims service.
