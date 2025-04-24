BGIN Blockchain Limited Achieves Unparalleled 6X Energy Efficiency Gains For Its AE0 Miner

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)BGIN Blockchain Limited (“BGIN”), a leading blockchain infrastructure provider specializing in high-performance mining machines and a range of comprehensive services, has announced a major performance breakthrough for its AE0 mining machine, achieving six times better energy efficiency than its closest competitor, making it the leading product in its class. This enhanced sustainability has been achieved without sacrificing on the machine's high-performance, setting a new standard for what mining machines can do relative to their energy usage.

First launched in March 2025, the AE0 is optimized for the fast-growing ALEO blockchain ecosystem. Part of BGIN's ICERIVER series, the enhanced AE0 now delivers an impressive 60 MH/s hash rate while consuming just 100W of power, resulting in 1.67 J/MH energy efficiency. This represents a 20% improvement over its original release specification. The latest enhancements showcase BGIN's ongoing commitment to pushing boundaries and continually upgrading its products.

“We're incredibly proud of the substantial breakthroughs we've made with our ALEO mining machine in just over a month since initial launch,” said Nicholas Williams, Communication Officer at BGIN.“Through continuous innovation and a focus on cutting-edge R&D, we've been able to produce a mining machine that both exceeds market expectations and sets a new standard for mining efficiency. We're excited to see our technology enabling miners to maximize their returns while reducing energy consumption.”

The AE0 machine leverages BGIN's self-developed high-efficiency ASIC chips and proprietary algorithms to deliver stable, reliable performance under the most demanding conditions. Designed for both individual miners and large-scale operations, AE0's enhanced capabilities further strengthen BGIN's position at the forefront of blockchain infrastructure development.

To celebrate the enhanced AE0 machine, BGIN is offering a complimentary upgrade to all existing AE0 orders. Customers who have purchased the machine through the official website will receive direct coupon refunds for the price difference in their accounts. Those who ordered via third-party distributors are encouraged to contact their resellers to redeem their upgrade benefits.

As the blockchain ecosystem continues to evolve, BGIN remains committed to empowering miners with best-in-class mining technologies that maximize profitability while minimizing environmental impact. The company continues to advance the future of blockchain infrastructure through rigorous research and development initiatives, to drive customer-focused innovation in performance, scalability and energy efficiency.

About BGIN

BGIN Blockchain Limited (“BGIN”) is a digital asset technology company with proprietary cryptocurrency-mining technologies and a strategic focus on alternative cryptocurrencies. Its mission is to make digital asset mining accessible to all by developing innovative products designed to meet the needs of a wide range of customers, from beginners to large-scale industrial miners. BGIN's ICERIVER mining machines, mining infrastructure, and hosting services lower entry barriers and set new standards for excellence.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Nicholas Williams

Email: ...