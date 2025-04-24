Tally Solutions Transforms Banking For Smes With The Launch Of Tallyprime 6.0

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) UAE, April 24, 2025 - In a significant move to empower SMEs with smarter financial management, Tally Solutions, a leading international technology provider of business management software, has announced the launch of TallyPrime 6.0. This latest unveiling introduces advanced banking integration, transforming how businesses handle bank reconciliation and automated accounting. By bridging the gap between banking and accounting, TallyPrime 6.0 ensures seamless automation that enhances accuracy at every step, helping SMEs streamline operations and focus on growth.

With this new launch, Tally Solutions enables businesses to reconcile bank transactions effortlessly through intelligent automation and minimizing errors. This latest update employs smart matching algorithms to identify unreconciled transactions, ensuring faster bookkeeping and real-time financial clarity. In addition to these features, SMEs can now streamline the creation of payment and receipt vouchers by importing bank statements directly into TallyPrime. These enhancements significantly improve financial efficiency, allowing businesses to make informed strategic decisions with confidence.

Commenting on the launch, Vikas Panchal, General Manager – MENA, Tally Solutions, said,“At Tally, we have always worked towards creating technology that can ease business operations for SMEs. The launch of TallyPrime 6.0 represents a major leap forward in simplifying financial operations for the small and medium business community. By integrating banking functions directly into our platform, we are eliminating redundant workflows and enhancing financial management. Our commitment remains focused on providing innovative solutions that align with the UAE government's vision for a thriving and digitally empowered SME sector.”

Furthermore, the new release introduces action-driven financial reports, providing deep insights into transaction histories, cash flow, and reconciliation status. With bilingual invoice printing, businesses operating in markets like Kuwait and Qatar can now generate invoices in both English and Arabic on a single document, reducing printing costs and ensuring compliance with local regulations.

A comprehensive business management software, TallyPrime also offers seamless professional communication via WhatsApp, intuitive report dashboards, and enhanced document-sharing capabilities, ensuring that customers, accountants, and everyone within the business network stay connected at every stage. Complementing these features, Tally Solutions' local data centersin the UAE enable TallyPrime Cloud Access, allowing organizations to securely access their key financial data from any location at any time for greater flexibility and efficiency.

With TallyPrime 6.0, Tally Solutions continues to redefine business management for SMEs, offering a seamless bridge between banking and accounting. By simplifying financial operations and enhancing automation, TallyPrime 6.0 empowers businesses to operate with greater accuracy and control. As a trusted partner for SMEs, Tally remains committed to innovation, ensuring businesses across the GCC can navigate financial complexities with ease and confidence.

About Tally Software Solutions FZCO

Tally Software Solutions FZCO is a pioneer in the business management software industry. Accredited by the FTA and the ZATCA, Tally Solutions has been present in the GCC for the last decade and has helped over 70,000 businesses in the country with their accounting, inventory, and compliance needs. Since its inception in 1986, Tally's simple yet powerful products have been revolutionizing the way businesses run. Having delivered path-breaking technology consistently for more than 3 decades, Tally symbolizes unmatched innovation and leadership. With the trust of over 2.5 million businesses worldwide, it caters to more than 7 million users across industries in over 100 countries.