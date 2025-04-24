Goumbook Celebrates 15 Years Of Sustainability, Innovation, And Impact In The Arab World

Goumbook celebrates 15 year milestone

Tatiana Antonelli Abella, Co-Chair of MENA Oceans Summit and Founder of Goumbook

Pioneering UAE-based social enterprise marks a milestone of environmental action and collaboration across the MENA region

- Tatiana Antonelli AbellaDUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Goumbook , the UAE's leading social enterprise dedicated to sustainability and climate action, celebrates 15 years of driving transformative change across the MENA region. Founded in 2009 by Tatiana Antonelli Abella, Goumbook has been a catalyst for positive environmental, social, and economic impact - championing local solutions, empowering communities, and enabling the private sector to embed sustainability in core strategies.Environmental Advocacy and Social ResponsibilityGoumbook began as a platform to raise awareness around sustainable living. Today, with a deep understanding of the intersection between environmental challenges and social wellbeing, Goumbook is a regional movement, pioneering initiatives that respond directly to the Middle East's environmental and social challenges, restoring ecosystems to strengthening livelihoods, improving health and wellbeing, enabling circular economies, and fostering food and water security.“As we reflect on the past 15 years, we are filled with gratitude and pride for the journey Goumbook has undertaken,” says Tatiana Antonelli Abella, Founder and Managing Director.“What began as a vision to inspire environmental consciousness has blossomed into a movement that champions the unique environmental heritage of the Arab world - while also uplifting communities, creating economic opportunities, and ensuring that climate action is inclusive and impactful. We believe that sustainability must benefit both people and planet.”Goumbook has also been a vocal advocate for the region's leadership in sustainability, showcasing its resilience and how innovation and tradition can inspire forward-thinking climate action. At the heart of it all is the belief that sustainability is not just a goal, but a shared responsibility.“As we celebrate this milestone, we're reminded that our journey is far from over - and we are deeply grateful to all who have supported and collaborated with us along the way.”15 Years of Impactful ActionSince its inception, Goumbook has:●Planted over 130,000 indigenous trees through the award-winning Give a Ghaf Tree Planting Programme●Restored over 20,000 mangroves through Trees Matter, engaging schools, communities, and corporates●Advanced regenerative and climate-smart agriculture via the MENAT Regenerative Agriculture Venture, engaging over 660 agriculture researchers●Mobilised stakeholders to drive action on ocean health and regional marine biodiversity through the MENA Oceans Initiative and Network●Collected over 5,700,000 cigarette butts from nature and upcycled them into construction materials●Engaged more than 150,000 employees and youth in ESG transformation, capacity building and awareness raising workshops and collaborative programmes●Distributed 42,400 meals to beneficiaries in need across the UAE and diverted 35,600 kg of edible food from landfill●Ran an in-depth indoor air quality study in 10 schools in the UAE, producing a short report and developing guidelines●Collected and recycled 3 tons of soap and distributed over 4,050 hygiene kits to vulnerable communities in the UAE.Celebrating Partnerships, Catalysing the FutureTo mark this important milestone, Goumbook hosted a special 15th Anniversary reception in Dubai, bringing together long-time supporters, partners, and changemakers. The celebration honoured collective achievements and offered a platform to share new commitments and next steps.“This celebration is not just about looking back,” said Tatiana at the event.“It's about building forward - with deeper collaboration, shared responsibility, and bold action that advances human well-being and environmental health.

Mita Srinivasan

Market Buzz

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

X

Facebook

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.