Hicks Nurseries Launches A New Collection Of Women's Apparel, Accessories & Home Decor

Hicks Nurseries Long Island Summer Boutique

A Top and Accessories from the Long Island Summer Collection at Hicks Nurseries

A Display in the Long Island Summer Shop at Hicks Nurseries

The shop-within-a-shop lifestyle concept is called 'Long Island Summer”

WESTBURY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Hicks Nurseries , Long Island's premier garden center, is excited to unveil a curated collection of women's apparel, accessories, and home decor to celebrate the spirit of Long Island life. This brand-new coastal-inspired shop-within-a-shop, called Long Island Summer, features casually chic fashion and summer-ready finds.“We are thrilled about this new concept, just in time for Mother's Day,” said Jillian Gallagher, Merchandise Manager at Hicks Nurseries.“Our goal is to offer our customers items that capture the ease and joy of summer living on Long Island. They will discover stylish yet effortless looks for themselves as well as the perfect gifts for their mom, daughter, or friends.”The Long Island Summer lifestyle collection is comprised of easy-fit dresses, tops, bottoms, and sandals along with colorful vacation ready accessories and bags. Summer décor items, fragrances and beach drinkware, coolers and umbrellas round out the assortment. Price points range from $19.99 - $99.99.Some featured brands include Scout, Capri Blue, Corkcicle, Dock & Bay, Totally Bamboo, Local Beach, Rewined, Shiraleah, Oat Collective, Gentry by Jenna and more. Represented in the assortment are woman owned brands, products made with recycled materials and products made in the U.S.A.For more information visit hicksnurseries or follow @hicksnurseries on social media.About Hicks NurseriesHicks Nurseries is Long Island's premier garden center and destination for home, garden and living. Family-owned and operated since 1853, Hicks Nurseries is renowned for providing expert advice, inspiration, exceptional service, community events, as well as a vast selection of quality products including plants, pottery, lawn care, outdoor furniture, seasonal décor and more. They also offer complete award-winning landscape design/build services . Hicks Nurseries is located at 100 Jericho Turnpike in Westbury, NY.

