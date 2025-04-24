403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
PwC Middle East and the Health Sector Transformation Program (HSTP) launch strategic guide to GenAI in the healthcare sector
(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) 23 April 2025; Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - As part of the Kingdom's ambitious Vision 2030 and the Health Sector Transformation Program (HSTP), the healthcare sector is witnessing groundbreaking innovations with the integration of Generative AI (GenAI). PwC Middle East, in partnership with the HSTP, has launched the latest report, Navigating new frontiers in health: A strategic guide to GenAI in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia which provides a detailed analysis of the current state of healthcare transformation and how AI is poised to reshape the future of healthcare delivery in the Kingdom.
The report gathers insights from PwC Middle East’s 28th CEO Survey – KSA Findings which revealed that 92% of CEOs in Saudi Arabia plan to systematically integrate GenAI into their technology platforms within three years, 88% into core business strategy, and 79% into new products/services development. For the health sector, the potential applications of GenAI in support of building a “Vibrant Society” are wide-ranging, including in medical imagining and diagnosis, drug discovery, mobile clinics and predictive, personalised care.
“This report underscores the growing potential of GenAI to not only optimise healthcare operations but also to improve patient care and outcomes,” said Tariq Beshtawi, Health Industries Partner, Digital Health Transformation Leader, PwC Middle East. “As Saudi Arabia works towards its Vision 2030 goals, the healthcare sector’s adoption of GenAI will play a crucial role in creating a more resilient, efficient, and patient-centric system.”
With the Kingdom facing increasing pressure to manage chronic diseases and improve accessibility in underserved regions, GenAI is proving to be a game-changer in optimising care delivery and relieving the administrative burden on medical professionals.
Abdulgader Hamdan A Almoeen, Health Sector Transformation Program Lead shared, “The Health Sector Transformation Program (HSTP) is driving efforts to create a future of healthcare that is more accessible, efficient, and focused on prevention. Leveraging GenAI and other advanced technologies, we are not just improving outcomes; we are defining a new global standard for the sector.”
As the Kingdom continues to prioritise healthcare in its Vision 2030 strategy, GenAI stands at the forefront of this transformation, offering significant benefits in diagnostics, drug discovery, and patient care. The insights provided in this report further demonstrate the clear potential for GenAI to revolutionise the healthcare system, ensuring that all citizens have access to world-class medical services.
This collaboration between PwC Middle East and the HSTP highlights Saudi Arabia’s readiness to embrace the future of healthcare, ensuring that it remains at the cutting edge of innovation while delivering more accessible, efficient, and personalised care for its population.
For further information, please click here
The report gathers insights from PwC Middle East’s 28th CEO Survey – KSA Findings which revealed that 92% of CEOs in Saudi Arabia plan to systematically integrate GenAI into their technology platforms within three years, 88% into core business strategy, and 79% into new products/services development. For the health sector, the potential applications of GenAI in support of building a “Vibrant Society” are wide-ranging, including in medical imagining and diagnosis, drug discovery, mobile clinics and predictive, personalised care.
“This report underscores the growing potential of GenAI to not only optimise healthcare operations but also to improve patient care and outcomes,” said Tariq Beshtawi, Health Industries Partner, Digital Health Transformation Leader, PwC Middle East. “As Saudi Arabia works towards its Vision 2030 goals, the healthcare sector’s adoption of GenAI will play a crucial role in creating a more resilient, efficient, and patient-centric system.”
With the Kingdom facing increasing pressure to manage chronic diseases and improve accessibility in underserved regions, GenAI is proving to be a game-changer in optimising care delivery and relieving the administrative burden on medical professionals.
Abdulgader Hamdan A Almoeen, Health Sector Transformation Program Lead shared, “The Health Sector Transformation Program (HSTP) is driving efforts to create a future of healthcare that is more accessible, efficient, and focused on prevention. Leveraging GenAI and other advanced technologies, we are not just improving outcomes; we are defining a new global standard for the sector.”
As the Kingdom continues to prioritise healthcare in its Vision 2030 strategy, GenAI stands at the forefront of this transformation, offering significant benefits in diagnostics, drug discovery, and patient care. The insights provided in this report further demonstrate the clear potential for GenAI to revolutionise the healthcare system, ensuring that all citizens have access to world-class medical services.
This collaboration between PwC Middle East and the HSTP highlights Saudi Arabia’s readiness to embrace the future of healthcare, ensuring that it remains at the cutting edge of innovation while delivering more accessible, efficient, and personalised care for its population.
For further information, please click here
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment