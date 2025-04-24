81.3% Of Companies Give Crms 4-5 Stars, Highlighting Their Effectiveness

crm-effectiveness-average-rating

TechBehemoths shares findings on CRM adoption trends, challenges, and the future of AI-driven automation in the IT industry

BERLIN, BERLIN, GERMANY, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- TechBehemoths, a leading platform that connects projects with top IT companies, conducted a global survey from March 5 to March 17 to determine how IT companies use and view Customer Relationship Management (CRM) systems.The survey also looked at trends and future expectations in the IT industry. 64 IT companies from 28 countries joined the survey and provided valuable industry insights.The survey reveals that 40.6% of companies prefer cloud-based CRMs like Salesforce, HubSpot, and Zoho CRM for their scalability and ease of integration. 18.8% use custom solutions, while another 18.8% rely on hybrid approaches.The main reasons for adopting a CRM system are as follows:- Lead Management, 25% of respondents noted that it helps them better track and organize leads and client data.- Sales & Automation, 20% mentioned that they need to automate processes to improve efficiency.- Centralized Data, 15% appreciate having all information in one place for easy access.This shows how CRM helps businesses , leading to different adoption levels in industriesIndustries with the highest rates of CRM adoption are SaaS companies, at 48.40%. This is followed by software development companies at 21.90%, and IT consulting companies in third place with a rate of 17.20%. The lowest adoption rate, at 4.70%, is seen in mobile app development.CRM significantly impacts company performance. After the CRM system implementation, 37.5% of companies noticed improved lead management, and 17.2% of companies observed team productivity growth. Marketing automation and better data insights also improved, with gains of 12.5% and 10.9%, respectively.81.3% of respondents provided positive feedback (4- or 5-star) and found the CRM system to be very effective, with only a small group rating it as moderately effective (3.1%). Among surveyed companies, the system received an average rating of 4.25.While CRM tools are highly valued, companies face several challenges:- 39.1% struggle with limited integration and customization.- 34.4% find CRM systems expensive.- 25% lack sufficient training to use CRM tools effectively.What's Next for CRMs?Respondents shared their wish lists for future CRM improvements:- 42% want AI and automation features for smarter task handling.- 35% call for better integration with other tools like Jira and Trello.- 30% prioritize customization to suit their unique business needs.For many companies, improved security, fair pricing, ease of use, and more guides and tutorials that can help users get the most out of CRMs are also a priority.In 2025, IT companies are focused on improving customer relationship management (CRM) systems. They are using AI to provide insights, automate tasks, and integrate tools smoothly.Interestingly, 79.2% of respondents believe AI is essential for CRM evolution, while technologies like AR/VR are seen as less urgent, with only 34.3% expecting widespread adoption soon.The survey results show that CRM tools are becoming more important for IT companies around the world. With better technology and easier access, CRMs will help businesses connect with clients, improve their operations, and reach their goals.What is TechBehemoths?TechBehemoths is a German-made platform that connects IT companies with clients worldwide. With a focus on innovation, collaboration, and growth, TechBehemoths helps businesses find the right partners to succeed in the ever-changing digital landscape.As of today, there are 51400 listed companies from 143 countries.

