AI Integration Propels DAMAC Properties' Revenue Surge

DAMAC Properties has reported a $54.45 million increase in collections, attributing this growth to the strategic integration of artificial intelligence across its operations. The Dubai-based real estate developer has implemented AI-driven tools to enhance customer engagement, streamline marketing efforts, and optimise sales processes, leading to significant financial gains.

Ali Sajwani, Managing Director of Operations and Technology at DAMAC Properties, highlighted the pivotal role of AI in transforming the company's approach to real estate. By leveraging AI, DAMAC has been able to offer hyper-personalised customer experiences, improve lead generation, and reduce advertising expenditures. The adoption of AI-powered platforms, such as Meta's Advantage+ Shopping Campaigns, has enabled the company to target potential buyers more effectively across various digital channels, including Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp.

The company's foray into the metaverse, under the initiative named D-Labs, led by Ali Sajwani, has further exemplified its commitment to digital innovation. With an investment of up to $100 million, DAMAC aims to build digital cities, offering virtual homes and properties that allow customers to explore and customise their future residences through immersive virtual reality and augmented reality experiences. This initiative has not only enhanced customer engagement but also contributed to a notable increase in online-only sales, which currently generate over $100 million per quarter.

DAMAC's strategic investments extend beyond AI and the metaverse. The company has announced plans to invest up to $1 billion in the data centre industry over the next few years, recognising the growing demand for digital infrastructure. This includes the launch of EDGNEX Data Centres, with facilities under construction in Saudi Arabia and plans for expansion into Indonesia, Jordan, and Turkey.

DAMAC's collaboration with blockchain platform MANTRA to tokenize real-world assets in the Middle East, valued at $1 billion, underscores its commitment to embracing emerging technologies. This partnership aims to convert ownership rights into digital tokens, facilitating online trading and aligning with Dubai's vision to become a global hub for digital and crypto assets.

