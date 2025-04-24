Solana Breaks $150 Barrier Amid Surging Investor Confidence

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Solana has surged past the $150 mark, marking a significant milestone in its upward trajectory. This rally reflects a broader bullish sentiment in the cryptocurrency market, with Solana's price climbing over 8% in a single day to reach $150.99. The ascent was underpinned by a robust support base near $139.67, with price action forming consistent higher highs and lows-a classic bullish indicator.

The momentum is further bolstered by a notable increase in trading volume, suggesting heightened investor interest. Technical indicators reinforce this positive outlook; the 26-day Exponential Moving Average has risen above the 50-day EMA, a crossover that often precedes strong upward trends when supported by solid price action.

Analysts are now eyeing the $180–$190 range as the next potential target, anticipating an 89% rally if SOL successfully maintains its position above the current resistance levels. However, caution is advised as the market remains volatile, and any significant downturn could challenge the sustainability of this rally.

The recent price movement also obliterated a $1 million sell wall, indicating strong buying pressure and a shift in market dynamics. This development suggests that investors are increasingly confident in Solana's prospects, further fueling the bullish momentum.

Despite the positive indicators, some experts warn of potential pullbacks. The Relative Strength Index is approaching overbought territory, which could signal a short-term correction. Additionally, resistance levels at $148 and $152 remain critical thresholds that SOL must decisively breach to sustain its upward trajectory.

On-chain activity has also seen a significant uptick, with active addresses on the Solana network rising from 2.97 million to 4.01 million in April. This increase in user engagement may contribute to the growing demand for SOL, potentially supporting further price appreciation.

Institutional interest appears to be playing a role in Solana's recent performance. Large-scale purchases and whale accumulation have been observed, suggesting that major players are positioning themselves for potential long-term gains. This trend could provide additional stability and support for SOL's price in the coming weeks.

