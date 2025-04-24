Mo Gawdat To Deliver Keynote As Dubai Real Estate Summit Turns Industry Spotlight On AI, Innovation

Dubai, UAE: April 24, 2025: Mo Gawdat, former Chief Business Officer at Google [X], renowned author and internationally recognised voice on AI and responsible innovation, will deliver the keynote at a major real estate summit in Dubai next month.

Taking place at Coca-Cola Arena on May 16, Game Changers 2.0 will bring together industry professionals, developers, and tech leaders to explore how artificial intelligence, big data, and digital innovation are rapidly reshaping the industry.

The event arrives as Dubai's property market continues to expand, with last year's record AED 528 billion in transactions followed by AED 142.7 billion in Q1 2025, the second-highest quarterly figure on record.

As the city navigates this unprecedented growth, Game Changers 2.0 will spotlight how digital tools and AI-driven strategies can provide market clarity, reduce inefficiencies, and elevate service standards across the industry.

Mo Gawdat's bestselling works, including 'Solve for Happy' and 'Scary Smart', have explored how technology can augment human decision-making. At the summit he will deliver a keynote on how AI is changing consumer behaviour, investment decision-making, and urban development – topics that are increasingly relevant for policymakers and property stakeholders alike.

His appearance signals a growing convergence between tech and real estate, as Dubai seeks to future-proof its property sector. Gawdat's perspective is expected to touch on both the opportunities and risks of AI adoption, including its ethical use in consumer-facing services and its potential to accelerate smart city ambitions.

Building on the success of the inaugural Game Changers event last October, the summit is organised by Firas Al Msaddi, CEO of fäm Properties and a leading figure in Dubai real estate, having built one of city's largest tech-driven brokerages, which currently manages a property investment portfolio of over AED15 billion.

“Having a global tech visionary like Mo Gawdat on stage reflects our commitment to stay ahead of the curve,” said Al Msaddi.“Real estate doesn't exist in a vacuum. It's influenced by the same AI revolution sweeping other sectors.

“By learning directly from those at the forefront of this revolution, we can ensure that Dubai remains not just in step with world trends, but a few steps ahead.

“This event is about elevating the entire real estate ecosystem by embracing innovation,” added Al Msaddi.“In an environment as dynamic as Dubai's, success hinges on how quickly we adapt to new technology and insights. By sharing data-driven strategies and AI-powered tools, we're ensuring brokers and investors can not only keep up with the market, but actually set the pace for its future direction.”

Also joining Gawdat and Al Msaddi on stage at the Middle East's largest indoor arena will be Dr. Mahmood AlBurai, Dubai Land Department's Senior Director Real Estate policies and innovation. Dr AlBurai will open the summit with a focus on innovation, policy leadership, and the evolving city's real estate landscape.

The event will offer panel discussions, interactive sessions, and real-world case studies on topics ranging from harnessing big data for market predictions to training brokers in emerging AI tools – all aimed at keeping Dubai's real estate professionals ahead of the curve.

One of the core objectives of Game Changers 2.0 is to give real estate brokers the clarity they've been searching for when it comes to AI – not just what it is, but what it means for them.

The event stands out for its highly engaging, interactive format where the speakers connect directly with the audience to answer the real questions: What's in it for me? What should I be doing today? How do I stay ahead?

Said Al Msaddi:“Unlike traditional events, this isn't a lecture, it's a live, spontaneous dialogue designed to deliver actionable answers brokers can apply in their daily operations immediately.”

Summit sessions will explore how brokers and developers can embed emerging technologies into daily operations – from predictive analytics and automated valuations to AI-led client targeting and lead generation.

Providing a roadmap for professionals navigating a fast-changing market, Game Changers 2.0 also reflects a broader regional narrative around digital transformation. As the Gulf economies diversify, real estate – one of the region's most dynamic sectors – is under pressure to adapt.

