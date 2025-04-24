Assessfirst Accelerates Growth In 2025 With The Launch Of Its AI Voice Agent

PARIS, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- After a 2024 year marked by a +20% growth and an annual recurring revenue (ARR) reaching €16 million , AssessFirst confirms its leadership in the predictive recruitment market. With a strong 15% EBITDA* , the company continues its expansion and announces a major technological advancement: the launch of its AI Voice Agent .

A game-changing innovation for predictive recruitment

As a pioneer in " People Intelligence ," AssessFirst reaches a new milestone by combining its scientific and technological expertise with conversational AI. Thanks to the AI Voice Agent it becomes possible to assess technical skills and language levels of candidates with unparalleled precision, combining the reliability and nuanced analysis of a human expert.

In just a few minutes, this innovation addresses a critical challenge for businesses: accelerating and securing talent assessment while ensuring an objective, fair, and predictive selection process .

Explosive growth across Europe and reinforced leadership

Already a leader in predictive recruitment in Europe, AssessFirst demonstrates impressive growth performances:

. +70% growth in the UK , where companies are increasingly adopting predictive talent assessment.



+100% growth in Benelux , driven by increasing demand for AI- and science-based talent acquisition and management solutions. +60% growth in Italy , reflecting the market's appetite for innovative and predictive recruitment solutions.

According to David Bernard, CEO of AssessFirst, "Innovation remains at the heart of our strategy, with a clear mission: to provide businesses with the most advanced solution to understand, predict, and develop human potential-delivering ever-greater impact and precision."

*EBITDA: Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization.

About AssessFirst:

Founded in 2002 and a pioneer in predictive assessment technology, AssessFirst develops advanced AI- and Machine Learning-powered solutions for recruitment and talent management. The company is revolutionizing how businesses identify, hire, and develop talent. AssessFirst currently employs over 110 full-remote employees and continues to grow at over 20% per year. For more information: .

