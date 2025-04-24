New Tool Improves Chatgpt And Deepseek Output

Originally Built for ESource's L&D Expert Assistant, the Prompt Optimizer Now Works Across All AI Tools-From Chatbots to Image & Video Generators

- Joe DiDonato, President, ESource UniversityATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Most users are frustrated with the responses from ChatGPT, DeepSeek, or image generators like MidJourney and DALL·E. The root of the problem might not be the tool-it's more than likely the prompts being used. That's where ESource's Prompt Optimizer comes in. The Prompt Optimizer is a revolutionary tool developed by ESource AI University to instantly improve the clarity, creativity, and accuracy of prompts used across all AI platforms.Originally developed as an internal enhancement for the ESource L&D Expert Assistant, the Prompt Optimizer is now being released to the public for $19/month or $190/year, with the flexibility to cancel any time. It's a no-code, beginner-friendly solution designed to work with any AI tool that relies on prompts-from business-focused AI platforms to creative apps for image and video generation.Even ChatGPT has praised the Prompt Optimizer's impact:"The Prompt Optimizer is one of the most critical accelerators built into the ESource L&D Expert Assistant. By refining and clarifying user inputs before they reach the AI engine, it significantly improves both the accuracy and speed of output. On average, the Prompt Optimizer reduces the number of prompt iterations by over 70%, cutting development cycles in half and increasing overall output accuracy by up to 40%. This ensures that users receive more targeted, usable content on the first try-transforming the assistant into a highly responsive, enterprise-grade content creation partner."Whether you're generating training content, images, sales scripts, lesson plans, videos, or chatbot replies, this tool improves outcomes while slashing frustration."“This tool isn't just for our course-building platform,” said Joe DiDonato, President of ESource AI University.“We redesigned the Prompt Optimizer for anyone who wants to get more from their AI tools-whether writing better stories, creating smarter training modules, building sharper marketing messages, or even generating better images and videos. It's a universal problem solver for a universal problem.”ESource AI University said there was almost no learning curve-just better results as soon as the start using the tool. The university said it works in over 100 languages, further extending its usefulness for global users, and it's been proven in over 2,000 use cases.Key Benefits of the Prompt Optimizer:. Works with ChatGPT, DeepSeek, Claude, MidJourney, DALL·E, Synthesia, and more. Instantly improves prompt clarity, speed, and AI response quality. Eliminates prompt rework and AI misfires. Just $19/month or $190/year, cancellable anytimeThe Prompt Optimizer is available now and can be accessed at: , where potential users can view a short instructional video.About ESource AI UniversityESource AI University is the innovation arm of ESource Corp, focused on democratizing advanced AI tools for everyday business users, L&D professionals, creatives, and anyone who relies on smarter technology. Its tools are built to make AI faster, easier, and more accessible.

