Changan's Together For A Smarter World Theme At Auto Shanghai 2025 Lays Out Three-Pronged Strategy For Smart, Sustainable Mobility Globally

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Mr. Zhu Huarong, Chairman of ChangAn Automobile, commented: "The auto industry is entering the 'second half of intelligence,' where success will be defined by leadership in intelligence, globalization, and energy diversification-ChangAn's three core pillars. As the landscape evolves, we will remain committed to our strategy of steady and bold progress as we transition into an intelligent, low-carbon mobility technology company."

ChangAn's Shangri-La Mission for new energy vehicles is progressing rapidly. To meet the needs of various customers in the huge global market, the Company has established the AVATR, DEEPAL, and CHANG-AN electric brands and launched 22 new energy models to date. With over 400 key breakthroughs in the core areas of "three-electrics" technologies-battery, motor, and electric control-breakthroughs include the Golden Shield Battery with 5C fast-charging, reducing recharging time from 30% to 80% in under 10 minutes, and an intelligent power-off system. The New BlueCore 3.0 integrated powertrain introduces innovative range extension technology. Additionally, a dual-motor electric drive system in plug-in hybrids offers seamless switching between hybrid and range extender modes. ChangAn partners with CATL for solid-state battery development and battery recycling, enhancing the new energy ecosystem.

ChangAn's Dubhe 2.0 Plan for intelligence has formed an R&D team of 5,000. With 100% of the entire product line intelligently connected in 2020, over 20 industry-leading technologies including the Intelligent TS Drive assisted driving system, Intelligent TY Cockpit, and Intelligent TH Chassis, along with technologies such as on-the-spot 3-point turns and pendulum-style autonomous parking, have been unveiled. In 2020, 100% of the entire product line was intelligently connected and more than 20 industry-leading technologies such as Intelligent TS Drive, Intelligent TY Cockpit, and Intelligent TH Chassis featuring technologies such as U-turn on the spot and pendulum parking have been unveiled. Built on the CHANG-AN SDA platform, the CHANG-AN Intelligent TS Drive system features collision avoidance in dark and severe weather, with top-tier night vision. ChangAn has also formed strategic partnerships with leading technology companies, integrating world-class resources to develop new energy brands.

ChangAn's Vast Ocean Plan has accelerated, with international sales surpassing 536,000 vehicles in 2024, ranking among the top three in the industry. ChangAn has expanded with six subsidiaries in Thailand, Mexico, and Germany, and nine KD factories. The Company's first international new energy vehicle manufacturing base, ChangAn Auto Thailand Factory, is set to begin production soon. Since the launch of the Vast Ocean Plan in 2023, The Company has held 22 regional brand conferences, entered 11 new markets, and established 750 new channels, bringing its total to over 9,000 locations worldwide.

With its three-pronged strategy in full swing, ChangAn is driving the auto industry into a new era of intelligent, low-carbon mobility with a global vision, advanced technology, and a strong focus on sustainability.

About ChangAn Automobile

ChangAn is an intelligent low-carbon mobility technology company. In April 2025, ChangAn released its 2024 ESG Report-the 17th since 2008. The Company has supported initiatives such as disaster relief in Southeast Asia, the Luban Workshop in Peru, and desertification control in Saudi Arabia. Its commitment to sustainability earned it a place on the "Top 100 ESG-listed Companies in China" for the first time.

SOURCE ChangAn Automobile