Trump claims Zelensky is damaging peace discussions
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump warned on Wednesday that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky could risk losing the entire country if he continues to delay peace talks with Russia. Trump’s comments came after Zelensky publicly rejected any discussion of recognizing Crimea as Russian, a key point in a peace proposal supported by Washington. This rejection led top members of the US delegation to withdraw from a planned meeting with European officials, causing the talks to be “downgraded” at the last minute.
Trump took to his Truth Social platform to express frustration, claiming that Zelensky’s stance was detrimental to peace efforts. He emphasized that Crimea, which voted to join Russia in a 2014 referendum following a Western-backed coup in Ukraine, had been lost to Russia years ago. Trump suggested that Zelensky's refusal to engage in peace talks would prolong the conflict, leading to Ukraine’s eventual defeat.
The US has been pushing for a resolution to the conflict while also seeking a minerals extraction deal with Ukraine to recover some of the billions spent on military aid. However, Trump and his administration have grown increasingly impatient with the slow pace of negotiations. Secretary of State Marco Rubio echoed this sentiment, stating that if no significant progress is made, the US may shift its focus to other priorities.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded, stating that a peace deal with Ukraine would not be reached quickly, due to the complexities of the negotiations. Moscow has repeatedly stated that it is ready for talks, but any ceasefire must address the root causes of the conflict and prevent Ukraine from using it to rearm with Western support.
