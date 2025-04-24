Anonybit And Fingerprint Cards (FPC) Achieve First Major Partnership Milestone With Pingone Davinci Integration, Advancing Privacy-First Biometric Authentication For The Enterprise

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)- Anonybit, a pioneer in decentralized biometrics has announced a new integration with Ping Identity's PingOne DaVinciTM, a no-code identity orchestration service, to provide enterprises with robust, privacy-preserving, multi-modal biometric authentication solutions. With the increasing pressure on enterprises to enhance access controls and secure sensitive data, this integration offers a groundbreaking solution that addresses the growing need for next-generation identity security while helping to support strong privacy protections.

Enterprises are facing escalating threats to their data security, with traditional authentication methods increasingly vulnerable to cyberattacks. According to Verizon's latest Data Breach Investigations Report, 84% of data breaches result from stolen credentials, yet most organizations still rely on these outdated authentication methods, leaving themselves open to massive risks.

As a result of this urgent market need, Anonybit and FPC entered into a strategic partnership in December 2024.“This integration is a key step in our collaboration with Anonybit to bring our edge biometric capabilities into a core, cloud identity platform,” said Adam Philpott, CEO of FPC.“Together, we're enabling more secure and user-friendly authentication at scale and removing the barriers to passwordless adoption.”

Jumpstarting the Adoption of Passwordless Authentication

Biometric authentication has long been recognized as the most secure and convenient form of identity verification. However, privacy concerns and data protection regulations have historically kept many enterprises from embracing it. Passkeys have emerged as a compelling passwordless alternative but have limitations which can reduce adoption. Integration into existing tech stacks and workflows are also a major challenge.

“Enterprises don't just need strong security-they need it to integrate seamlessly with their existing tech infrastructure,” said Frances Zelazny, Co-Founder and CEO of Anonybit.“By integrating with PingOne DaVinci, we are making it easier for enterprises to move beyond weak authentication methods with next-generation human-centric authentication without being forced into a one-size-fits-all model. The end-to-end solution that we have built is designed to maximize security, eliminate silos, and improve efficiency, providing enterprises with a streamlined, cost-effective way to manage identity across the board.”

The integration with PingOne DaVinci provides enterprises with a flexible solution that supports multiple biometric modalities, ensuring that enterprises can design holistic systems that best fit the unique needs of different parts of the business, whether for office workers, remote employees, or frontline staff. This makes it possible to extend biometrics to environments where other solutions have fallen short, such as shared device use cases, physical access and hybrid workforces. In addition, the plug-and-play nature of the integration means that businesses can implement this cutting-edge authentication in minutes, with no worry about complex deployments or customizations.

"Ping Identity is committed to expanding our technology partner ecosystem to deliver better, more frictionless customer experiences," said Loren Russon, SVP of Product Management at Ping Identity. "Our collaboration with Anonybit leverages DaVinci's seamless orchestration to ensure dynamic user journeys are delivered quickly and efficiently at every stage of the authentication process."

Showcasing at RSA Conference

Anonybit will be showcasing this groundbreaking capability at the RSA Conference, April 28-30, and will also participate in the FIDO Alliance Seminar on April 30, highlighting how this integration helps enterprises drive passwordless adoptions through passkeys and beyond.

For more information on Anonybit's work with Ping Identity, visit the Integration Directory .

About Anonybit

Anonybit is a pioneer in decentralized biometrics, providing an innovative privacy-by-design approach to identity verification and authentication. By leveraging a breakthrough distributed architecture, Anonybit ensures that biometric data is never stored in one place, eliminating single points of failure and preventing breaches. The company's platform supports multiple biometric modalities, including face, voice, iris, and palm, and is used by leading financial institutions to prevent fraud, enhance security, and improve customer experiences. Anonybit's technology is trusted by banks, fintechs, and enterprises worldwide. To learn more, visit anonybit.io .

About FPC

Fingerprint Cards AB (FPC) – the world's leading biometrics company, with its roots in Sweden. We believe in a secure and seamless universe, where you are the key to everything. Our solutions are found in hundreds of millions of devices and applications, and are used billions of times every day, providing safe and convenient identification and authentication with a human touch. For more information visit our website , read our blog , and follow us on X . FPC is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (FING B).

About Ping Identity

Ping delivers unforgettable user experiences and uncompromising security. We make crafting digital experiences simple for any type of user-partners, customers, employees, and beyond. We are anti-lock-in. That means integration with existing ecosystems, clouds, and on-prem technologies is simple. Out-of-the-box templates let businesses leverage our identity expertise to give their users frictionless experiences. Whether they're building a foundation of modern digital identity, or out-innovating their competitors with cutting-edge services like digital credentials, AI-driven fraud prevention and governance, Ping is the one-stop shop for game-changing digital identity.

