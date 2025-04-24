Eramet: 2.7bn€ in economic contribution and 260,000 beneficiaries of social initiatives in the countries where it operates by 2024



Eramet confirms its commitment to developing the local economies of its host countries by generating 2.7bn€ in direct economic contribution in 2024.

The Group's investments in social initiatives in favor of local communities doubled, reaching 16.2 M€ for more than 260,000 beneficiaries Eramet publishes its 2024 annual report on the Group's financial transparency , drawn up in accordance with EITI methods.



In 2024, Eramet's economic contribution will amount to 2.7bn€ in all the territories in which it operates. Local purchases account for two-thirds of this contribution, and salaries for around one-sixth. Taxes paid in the Group's various operating territories amounted to 441 M€ in 2024.

16.2 M€ of community investment and sponsorship, a historic figure

Community investment for the benefit of local populations has doubled compared to the previous year, reaching the historic figure of 16.2 M€ in 2024. This amount, mainly driven by actions in Gabon (where investment amounted to 9 M€), benefited 260,000 people in all territories where the Group operates. Women and young people are the priority target groups for Eramet's social initiatives

This amount includes all contributory and corporate philanthropy expenses incurred by companies in which Eramet is a shareholder. In particular, it includes the 11 projects deployed over 2 years as part of the "Eramet Beyond for Contributive Impacts" sponsorship program, which is part of the "Act for Positive Mining" CSR roadmap. These initiatives, which are distinct from economic contributions, complement and amplify the Group's societal impact beyond its industrial activities, in the regions concerned.

Eramet is also publishing today its annual report on payments to governments in territories where Group subsidiaries are active in the extractive industry1 , drawn up in accordance with EITI (Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative) methods. This "Report on the Group's financial transparency at December 31, 2024" is available on the Group's website.

Virginie de Chassey, Director of Sustainable Development and Corporate Commitment at Eramet:

" Contributing to and supporting the development of our host territories is an integral part of our responsibility as a mining company. In 2024, we strengthened this commitment through high social impact projects, designed in partnership with local stakeholders, to better meet the needs of local populations. This commitment is a pillar of our "Act for Positive Mining" CSR roadmap. It reflects our determination to provide concrete support for the economic and social dynamics that are shaping the future of the towns and countries where we operate. "

Breakdown of economic contribution by area of operation

Record economic and social contribution in Gabon

Present in Gabon through its subsidiaries Comilog (manganese mining in Moanda) and Setrag (rail transport), Eramet is the world's leading producer of high-grade manganese ore. In 2024, the Group's economic contribution in the country will amount to 753.3 M€, including 382.3 M€ of local purchases, 151.5 M€ of payroll for 10,462 direct jobs2 (98.9% of which in the local area), and 210.5 M€ of taxes paid to the State.

Community investment and sponsorship reached an all-time high of over 9 M€, benefiting more than 157,000 people. These resources have been used to improve local infrastructure, notably by rehabilitating 12 km of roads (more than 20 km since 2020), installing almost 1,900 streetlamps, equipping 2,200 schoolchildren with teaching materials, and extending the Moanda market.

Two structuring projects have been financed in Moanda via the CSR Fund co-managed with the Gabonese government: the renovation of the departmental hospital, which will benefit the population of Moanda (around 70,000 inhabitants), and the construction of a high school of excellence.

In Gabon, the "Eramet Beyond for Contributive Impacts" program embodies the Group's commitment to supporting the region's economic and social development. In 2024, five structuring projects were deployed. Among them, the "Femmes d'Avenir" program supported more than 350 women entrepreneurs, creating or consolidating 276 jobs, while "Lire pour l'Avenir" gave more than 4,500 high school students access to digital educational resources.

Senegal: Oasis du Sénégal, a large-scale tourism development project

In 2024, the total economic contribution of the Eramet Grande Côte subsidiary will amount to 185.4 M€, including 107.5 M€ of local purchases, 42.4 M€ of taxes paid, 34 M€ of payroll and 2,526 direct jobs2 , 99.3% of which will come from the local area.

Community actions have benefited more than 20,000 people, thanks to programs in the fields of health, market gardening and training. They are in line with the Group's strategy of contributing to the emergence of self-sufficient local industries. Corporate philanthropy initiatives have benefited over 2,000 people.

Community investment and patronage totaled 1.5 M€, benefiting 22,610 people in all. Key initiatives included



Support for local health posts, resulting in 13,000 medical consultations.

Support for 1,500 market gardeners, through the distribution of 57 tonnes of agricultural inputs and 882 batches of seeds. Support for 6,000 people, including 500 working women, through economic interest groups (EIGs).



Focus on patronage in Senegal: two structuring projects supported by Eramet Beyond

In 2024, as part of its "Eramet Beyond for Contributive Impacts" program, the Group launched two major initiatives in Senegal:



Femmes d'Avenir Sénégal, in partnership with Women in Africa Philanthropy, has enabled 178 women entrepreneurs to strengthen their skills in the Dakar and Thiès regions, helping to support 1,749 indirect jobs. BUILD (Beyond Uniting Initiatives for Louga's Development), deployed in the Louga region, supports the development of agricultural, fisheries and livestock sectors. By 2024, 183 people had already benefited from targeted training in three rural communes.

Eramet Grande Côte has also completed a major tourism development project in Senegal, with the creation of the "Oasis du Sénégal" in the Darou Khoudoss commune, near Diogo. Driven by a desire for territorial enhancement and sustainable local development, this project has mobilized a voluntary investment of nearly 3 M€.

Conceived as an ecological, tourist and social space, the Oasis covers 544 hectares and includes a landscaped area of 2,000 m2, a plantation of over 1,000 palm trees, relaxation facilities and several water points. The first tourist operator to set up a shop here opened its doors in January 2025. In this way, L'Oasis du Sénégal is helping to boost the region's economic and tourist appeal, while offering local communities a place to live and play

In Argentina: supporting training and facilitating access to education

In 2024 the completion of construction and start-up of production at the Group's Argentinian subsidiary, which specializes in lithium production, generated a total economic contribution of 256.4 M€. It paid 9 M€ in taxes and injected 219.7 M€ into the local economy through purchases and subcontracting. The payroll amounted to 27.5 M€ for 3,169 direct jobs2 , 99.1% of which were in the local area, confirming the Centenario plant's local roots right from the construction phase.

Eramine counts over 5,800 beneficiaries of community projects deployed in eight localities between Salta and the Centenario industrial site. The economic and social investment made - including sponsorship initiatives - amounts to more than 223,000€

In terms of cultural events 4,980 people received support. In the area of health, a program was launched in Santa Rosa de los Pastos Grandes in partnership with the provincial Ministry of Health and Fundación Por Nuestros Niños. The program offers consultations in five medical specialties, with 641 consultations carried out. Children accounted for 51% of beneficiaries.

In Indonesia: a local development program focusing on education, health and economic diversification

In Indonesia, the Eramet Group, via its minority stake in the PT Weda Bay Nickel joint venture, generated a local economic contribution of almost 427.4 M€3 in 2024. The company paid 155.9 M€3 in taxes, mobilized 257 M€3 in purchases and subcontracting, and paid 10.8 M€3 in payroll PT Weda Bay Nickel's activities created 16,784 direct jobs2.

PT Weda Bay Nickel' infrastructure projects have included the construction of roads in rural areas, the renovation of places of worship and schools, drainage works, and the launch of a drinking water treatment project for the town of Weda. In the health sector, equipment has been supplied to several medical facilities, including the Maba regional hospital.

Beyond this economic impact, Eramet Indonesia has deployed a local development program structured around four pillars - infrastructure, education, health and economic diversification - benefiting more than 61,000 people. Community investment and sponsorship amounted to almost€ 3 4 million over the year.

As part of its "Eramet Beyond for Contributive Impacts" corporate philanthropy program, the Eramet Group is developing two complementary initiatives in Indonesia: a scholarship program, in partnership with the Kitong Bisa Foundation, which supports 42 students from the country's eastern provinces in their higher education, and an agroforestry project, currently under study, aimed at structuring a sustainable nutmeg production chain for the benefit of 300 small-scale farmers by 2026.

In Norway, Eramet Norway continues its commitment to local communities by supporting local cultural and sporting initiatives in the Kvinesdal region. In 2024, this community investment amounted to 195,000€, benefiting more than 10,000 people in the region.

The Group's economic contribution in the country amounts to almost 292 M€. This includes 228.9 M€ in local purchases, 4.9 M€ in taxes and duties, and a payroll of 58.1 M€ for 738 direct jobs2 , most of which are filled locally.

In the United States, the subsidiary Eramet Marietta Inc (EMI) made an economic contribution of over 118 M€ in 2024. The company paid 523,000€ in taxes, incurred 97.9 M€ in purchases and subcontracting, and paid 19.5 M€ in payroll for 195 direct jobs2 , 97.9% of which were in the local area.

At the same time, EMI supported local health and education initiatives to the tune of 33,000€. This support has enabled 60 people with reduced mobility to access necessary medical care, and three students to benefit from school scholarships.

In France, Eramet's economic contribution amounted to more than 273 M€ in 2024. The Group paid 5.2 M€ in taxes, 138.6 M€ in purchases and subcontracting, and 128.4 M€ in payroll for a total workforce of 781.

As part of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, Eramet also launched the Eramet Olympic Challenge, a solidarity challenge that mobilized nearly 400 employees. This initiative raised 10,000€ for the "Sport dans la ville" association, which supports young people in difficulty.

In New Caledonia , Eramet was able to maintain an economic contribution of 369.6 M€, in a complex political and social context. These contributions include 221.2 M€ in local purchases, 135.6 M€ in payroll for 2,676 direct jobs2 (91.9% local) and 12.6 M€ in taxes paid. Community investment, amounting to 154,000€, has focused on emergency health care, access to water, educational support and integration projects benefiting more than 1,500 people. In 2024, 168 young people benefited from the Eramet Beyond scholarship program.

In Cameroon , after four years of field studies, the Group decided not to develop a mining project, due to environmental and economic considerations. However, Eramet wanted to leave a positive contribution to the country, so it decided to invest in a different way, in the service of local development. In 2024, in partnership with ClassM, the Group launched a project to set up a plantain banana buying group to support the agricultural sector and create new economic prospects for local producers.

The first sales were made in 2024. 145 plantain growers were trained in 9 villages, and 61 of them became regular suppliers to the central purchasing office. The purchasing center, called Terre d'Ako, employs 5 full-time staff.

ABOUT ERAMET

Eramet transforms the Earth's mineral resources to provide sustainable and responsible solutions to the growth of the industry and to the challenges of the energy transition.

Its employees are committed to this through their civic and contributory approach in all the countries where the mining and metallurgical group is present.

Manganese, nickel, mineral sands and lithium: Eramet recovers and develops metals that are essential to the construction of a more sustainable world.

As a privileged partner of its industrial clients, the Group contributes to making robust and resistant infrastructures and constructions, more efficient means of mobility, safer health tools and more efficient telecommunications devices.

Fully committed to the era of metals, Eramet's ambition is to become a reference for the responsible transformation of the Earth's mineral resources for living well together.