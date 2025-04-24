403
OMODA & JAECOO Take the Spotlight at the 2025 Shanghai Auto Show: Shaping the Future of Mobility with Bold New Releases
(MENAFN- Virtue mena) Dubai, UAE, 23 April 2025: OMODA & JAECOO officially kicked off the 2025 Shanghai International Auto Show, marking the brand’s two-year anniversary with a spectacular presentation. Under the theme “2 Years 2gather: From Seed to Speed”, the brand unveiled its next-generation NEV lineup, featuring the C7 SHS, C5 SHS, and J5 BEV—bold innovations designed to accelerate the future of hybrid and electric mobility.
On Day 1, OMODA & JAECOO showcased a seamless blend of performance, sustainability, and advanced technology, setting a new benchmark for the global NEV market. These releases represent the brand’s unwavering commitment to redefining intelligent mobility and sustainable transportation on a global scale.
Shawn Xu, CEO of OMODA & JAECOO Automobile International, commented: “Today’s debut at the Shanghai Auto Show marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter. As we continue to grow, we are not just unveiling vehicles—we are creating experiences that redefine how we connect with the future of mobility. We’re thrilled to share our innovations with the world, and this is only the beginning.”
From Seed to Speed: A New Chapter Begins with the NEV Lineup
OMODA & JAECOO’s 2025 Shanghai Auto Show debut featured their full NEV lineup, setting the stage for an electrifying future:
• OMODA C7 SHS: With 340 horsepower and a 1,250 km range, the C7 SHS blends advanced hybrid performance with outstanding fuel efficiency. This model leads the way with OMODA & JAECOO’s SHS technology, showcasing their dedication to high performance and environmental sustainability.
• OMODA C5 SHS: A stylish crossover, the C5 SHS offers an urban hybrid experience that integrates cutting-edge design with the latest hybrid technology, perfect for city dwellers seeking a balance of style and efficiency.
• JAECOO J5 BEV: The J5 BEV, an all-electric SUV, takes adventure to new heights, combining off-road capability with electric power. This vehicle represents OMODA & JAECOO’s bold expansion into the electric vehicle segment.
Each model is powered by the Super Hybrid System (SHS), integrating a 1.5TGDI engine, an intelligent hybrid transmission (DHT), and dedicated hybrid batteries for exceptional fuel efficiency and long-range capability. These advancements deliver up to 151.6 km of pure electric range, ensuring a low-emission driving experience.
Immersive Experiences: O-LAB × J-LAND Set the Stage for the Future of Mobility
Beyond the product unveils, OMODA & JAECOO introduced two immersive brand experiences at the show: O-LAB and J-LAND, transforming how visitors engage with the brand’s vision for the future of mobility.
• O-LAB: A futuristic, AI-powered tech hub, O-LAB features robotic installations, interactive displays, and the unveiling of the OMODA E5, accompanied by the C7 SHS. Visitors could interact with cutting-edge artificial intelligence and experience the future of connected urban mobility.
• J-LAND: In stark contrast, J-LAND brings off-road adventure to life. This rugged environment showcased the J5 BEV, J7 SHS, and J8 SHS, while offering visitors the chance to experience JAECOO’s off-road capabilities through a light camping test drive. This unique experience provided a hands-on demonstration of the brand’s versatility in both urban and adventure-driven settings.
OMODA & JAECOO's Global Growth and Strategic Vision
OMODA & JAECOO’s global presence continues to expand at a rapid pace. In Q1 2025, the brand reported a 370% surge in NEV sales and is now positioned as the fastest-growing hybrid brand in the world. Following a successful launch in Spain in 2024, the brand has expanded into seven major European markets within 14 months, establishing over 300 showrooms.
OMODA & JAECOO’s global expansion is also evidenced by the 1,300+ showrooms and the 500,000 vehicles delivered worldwide. The brand has also deepened its European commitment with the establishment of an R&D center and a local production facility, ensuring vehicles meet Euro NCAP’s 5-star safety standards.
Looking to the future, OMODA & JAECOO will continue to lead in sustainable mobility, with strategic models like the OMODA C7 and JAECOO 5 planned for release in 2025, targeting monthly sales of 10,000 units for C7 and 15,000 units for JAECOO 5.
Event Details
Exhibition Name: 2025 Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition
Location: Hall 8.1, National Exhibition and Convention Center, Shanghai
Dates: April 23–28, 2025 (Public Exhibition)
Dealer Experience Pavilion: O-LAB × J-LAND (Opens April 25)
