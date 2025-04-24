403
All Eyes on Google Cloud as Alphabet Reports Q1 Results
(MENAFN- Golin Mena) April 23, 2025 – Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is set to report its first-quarter earnings after the bell on Thursday in the U.S., with investors sharply focused on the tech giant’s cloud momentum and its ambitious push into generative AI. With a dominant presence across global search, online advertising, video via YouTube, and a growing foothold in AI and autonomous vehicles, Alphabet remains a bellwether for the broader tech sector.
“Investors want clear signs that Alphabet’s AI innovations—particularly those powered by its Gemini model—are not only enhancing enterprise engagement but also translating into meaningful monetisation,” said Josh Gilbert, Market Analyst at eToro. “From AI-generated answers in Google Search to new productivity tools in Google Workspace, it’s about more than hype—it’s about results.”
Cloud in the Spotlight
Google Cloud, Alphabet’s fastest-growing business segment, is expected to post a robust 25–30% year-on-year revenue increase, outpacing growth from rivals Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services. After a minor slowdown in the previous quarter, investors are looking for renewed confidence that enterprise demand remains strong. Google Cloud’s performance is seen as critical to validating Alphabet’s aggressive AI investment strategy, which includes a planned USD $75 billion outlay throughout 2025.
Advertising Still Core to Revenue
Despite the cloud growth narrative, advertising remains Alphabet’s primary revenue driver. Analysts and investors will be closely watching results from Search and YouTube advertising amid increasing competition from Amazon, TikTok, and Meta. Maintaining ad dominance is essential to support broader growth ambitions.
Valuation and Market Position
Alphabet shares are down 20% year-to-date, making it the most attractively valued among the “Magnificent Seven” tech giants. Currently trading at just 17 times forward earnings—lower than even Coca-Cola, which trades at 25 times earnings—Alphabet presents a compelling case for value-focused investors.
“Alphabet’s combination of a dominant ad business, strong positioning in AI, and discounted valuation makes it a stock to watch,” added Gilbert. “Its $96 billion balance sheet offers significant flexibility to continue innovating and competing aggressively.”
According to eToro data, Alphabet is the seventh most-held stock among local retail investors, with a 7% quarter-on-quarter increase in global holders during Q1 2025.
Earnings Expectations
Wall Street expects Alphabet to post revenue of USD $89 billion, representing 11% year-over-year growth, with earnings per share (EPS) forecast at $2.01. Despite beating analyst expectations in each of the past eight quarters, Alphabet shares have only risen the day after earnings three times—underscoring the weight investors place on cloud growth versus headline earnings.
With a strong foundation in advertising, aggressive AI expansion, and a resilient financial profile, Alphabet continues to be a cornerstone of tech sector portfolios. Regulatory challenges and intensifying AI competition remain in focus, but Alphabet’s strategic positioning and scale provide a long runway for long-term growth.
