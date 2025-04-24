403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Expert Warns Humanoid Robots Could Surpass Human Labor
(MENAFN) The market for humanoid robots is poised for a nearly fivefold expansion over the next ten years, fueled by growing global competition and the increasing implementation of artificial intelligence (AI), according to comments made by a sector official.
Meric Atalay, who leads the Turkish Purchasing Professionals’ and Managers’ Association (TUSAYER), emphasized that Turkey must brace for a transformation toward the humanoid robotics industry, as these machines are becoming more realistic substitutes for traditional labor.
Insights from Precedence Research, which operates out of Canada and India, suggest that the international humanoid robotics market is set to rise from $1.57 billion in 2024 to $7.75 billion by 2034. This surge is mainly attributed to the growing use of robots in logistics to cut costs and enhance efficiency.
Atalay pointed out that although AI is already extensively used in areas like sales, operations, marketing, and human resources, its presence in supply chain operations remains limited.
He referenced data showing that 71% of global businesses utilize at least one aspect of generative AI models, with some companies making major strides in integrating humanoid robots and advanced technologies.
“Humanoid robots don’t have working hours, they don’t get sick, and they only require power—they will surpass human production in both cost and efficiency. Though the use of humanoid robots will spur many ethical debates, Türkiye needs to be ready for the fierce competition by readying itself,” he remarked.
“Repetitive tasks, such as order planning and forwarding, collecting, analyzing, and deciding on offers, will largely be done by computer systems that we call ‘digital-collar workers’ in the next five years, while the integration of generative AI into more critical decision-making processes in procurements will come within 10 years,” he further noted.
Meric Atalay, who leads the Turkish Purchasing Professionals’ and Managers’ Association (TUSAYER), emphasized that Turkey must brace for a transformation toward the humanoid robotics industry, as these machines are becoming more realistic substitutes for traditional labor.
Insights from Precedence Research, which operates out of Canada and India, suggest that the international humanoid robotics market is set to rise from $1.57 billion in 2024 to $7.75 billion by 2034. This surge is mainly attributed to the growing use of robots in logistics to cut costs and enhance efficiency.
Atalay pointed out that although AI is already extensively used in areas like sales, operations, marketing, and human resources, its presence in supply chain operations remains limited.
He referenced data showing that 71% of global businesses utilize at least one aspect of generative AI models, with some companies making major strides in integrating humanoid robots and advanced technologies.
“Humanoid robots don’t have working hours, they don’t get sick, and they only require power—they will surpass human production in both cost and efficiency. Though the use of humanoid robots will spur many ethical debates, Türkiye needs to be ready for the fierce competition by readying itself,” he remarked.
“Repetitive tasks, such as order planning and forwarding, collecting, analyzing, and deciding on offers, will largely be done by computer systems that we call ‘digital-collar workers’ in the next five years, while the integration of generative AI into more critical decision-making processes in procurements will come within 10 years,” he further noted.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment