EU Fines Apple, Meta
(MENAFN) In a significant development under its recently introduced Digital Markets Act, the European Union has imposed substantial penalties on American tech titans Apple and Meta.
These actions represent the initial instances of enforcement under the new regulatory framework, which is designed to rein in the influence of dominant digital platforms.
The penalties demonstrate a more assertive approach by the EU in addressing the sway of large technology firms over the online marketplace.
Apple was sanctioned to the tune of EURO500 million (USD570 million) for obstructing app creators from guiding users toward more affordable alternatives outside its proprietary App Store structure.
Meanwhile, Meta was hit with a EURO200 million fine due to its policy forcing Instagram and Facebook users to either accept targeted advertising or pay a fee to opt out. The EU found this method to be coercive and contrary to the principle of user autonomy.
The Digital Markets Act, which became enforceable earlier this year, seeks to broaden consumer options and foster fair competition within the EU's digital sphere by limiting the clout of large, so-called “gatekeeper” firms.
These entities are seen as having disproportionate influence over digital commerce.
Although the penalties were initially anticipated in March, their announcement was reportedly postponed amid intensifying trade friction with the United States during Leader Donald Trump’s administration.
Nevertheless, EU regulators have moved forward decisively, underscoring their resolve to implement digital oversight.
Reacting to the fine, Apple rebuked the EU’s action, asserting that the organization was "unfairly targeting" the firm.
