Sony Launches FE 50-150Mm F2 GM:

The World's FirstTelephoto Zoom Lens Designed for Wedding, Portrait, Indoor Sports, Photo and Video Professionals with a Maximum Focal Length of 150 mm and Constant F2 Aperture

– Sony introduces the FE 50-150mm F2 GM , the world's firsttelephoto zoom lens with a maximum focal length of 150 mm and F2 aperture. This lens features a standard focal length of 50mm at the wide-angle end and combines an open aperture of F2 with high resolution comparable to that of a prime lens. This allows for a wide range of scenarios with just one lens for various situations and subjects. As part of Sony's renowned G MasterTM series, the FE 50-150mm F2 GM offers an exceptional combination of high resolution and stunning bokeh, enhancing the imaging results for professionals using the Sony Alpha camera system.

The FE 50-150mm F2 GM's internal optical design plays a crucial role in producing its exceptional image quality. By integrating two XA (extreme aspherical) elements, two Super ED (extra-low dispersion) glass elements, and three ED elements, the lens effectively suppresses aberrations, ensuring sharp, high-contrast imagery across the entire zoom range. Additionally, the floating focusing system enables a minimum focusing distance of 0.4m at the wide end and a maximum magnification of 0.20 for detailed shooting.

The FE 50-150mm F2 GM's constant F2 aperture creates beautifully smooth bokeh, making it an ideal choice for portrait, wedding, and event photographers aiming to isolate subjects with a shallow depth of field. A newly developed 11-blade circular aperture further enhances the signature G Master bokeh. When shooting videos, the lens delivers stunning cinematic results and exceptional clarity.

In addition, Sony's proprietary“Nano AR Coating II,” applied uniformly across the entire lens surface, significantly reduces ghosting and flare even in backlit conditions, delivering clear and crisp imagery.

Measuring at approximately 200 mm (7-7/8 inches) in length and weighing approximately 1,340g[2] (47.3 ounces), the FE 50-150mm F2 GM offers remarkable portability considering its impressive combination of wide zoom range and bright aperture. This lens is ideal for both handheld and gimbal use with its featured internal zoom design that maintains the lens' length and weight balance despite focal length changes. With its practical design, this lens serves as a versatile, all-in-one solution for those seeking a standard 50mm through 150mm telephoto range.

Equipped with four XD (extreme dynamic) linear motors and Sony's advanced control algorithms, the FE 50-150mm F2 GM delivers fast, accurate, and quiet autofocus (AF). This high-performance AF system is compatible with Sony's Alpha 9 III, supporting continuous shooting at up to 120 frames per second with full AF/AE tracking[3] . With a fast AF system and a versatile 50-150 mm zoom range, the lens excels at capturing fast-paced indoor sports, portraits and events.

Designed with filmmakers in mind, the FE 50-150mm F2 GM minimises focus breathing and is compatible with Sony's Breathing Compensation[4] feature on select Alpha cameras. Linear Response MF ensures intuitive manual focus control, while the lens's internal zoom design maintains stability even while zooming mounted on gimbals. Additionally, the XD linear motors operate quietly to prevent unwanted noise from being captured during recording.

Built for durability, the FE 50-150mm F2 GM features a robust dust- and moisture-resistant design[5] . A fluorine coating on the front element repels contaminants, making it easy to clean and ensuring the lens remains in top condition even in challenging environments.

Set to enhance the creative freedom of visual storytellers across photography and filmmaking, explore how professionals are using this lens in real world scenarios and discover educational resources on Alpha Universe: Sony | Alpha Universe | Middle East and Africa

The FE 50-150mm F2 GM (SEL50150GM) will be available in the Middle East from May 2025.

A product video on the new FE 50-150mm F2 GM can be viewed here:

For detailed product information about FE 50-150mm F2 GM please visit:

[1] As of the April 2025 product announcement according to research by a Sony survey of lenses for interchangeable lens cameras.

[2] Excluding tripod mount.

[3] Sony test conditions. Maximum continuous shooting speed may be lower in some conditions. Continuous shooting speed may vary in the AF-C focus mode.

[4] See camera compatibility info at: . Angle of view and image quality may change slightly when this function is [ON]. Effective compensation may not be achieved in all situations.

[5] Not guaranteed to be 100% dust and moisture proof.