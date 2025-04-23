MENAFN - JCN NewsWire) ULVAC Develops Dilution Refrigerator for Quantum Computers

Chigasaki, Japan, Apr 24, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - ULVAC, Inc. and ULVAC CRYOGENICS INC. have successfully developed a dilution refrigerator*1 designed for quantum computing applications. On April 4, 2025, the unit was installed at a leading quantum research institute*2 in Japan. This achievement marks a critical milestone in the development of the country's first fully Japan-built quantum computer-realized using only domestically developed core components.

Until now, Japan has faced the long-standing challenge of building a quantum computer entirely from domestically sourced technologies. ULVAC's cryogenic solution, now operating as a core part of this quantum system, demonstrates Japan's growing competitiveness in the global quantum race. Localized development enables flexible scalability, secure supply chains, and lower operational risks for users. Among these elements, the dilution refrigerator-ensuring a stable cryogenic environment essential for high-precision qubit operations-plays a vital role in enabling both deployment and long-term usability.

This quantum computer will be publicly demonstrated at the Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan during the“entangle moment - [quantum | earth | universe] × art”*3 event, to be held from August 14–20. Visitors will be able to interact with the system via the cloud, experiencing real-time quantum operations firsthand.

A Fully Japan-Made Quantum Computer

The new system integrates all major subsystems-including the refrigerator, control electronics, and qubit chips-based on technologies developed in Japan. ULVAC led the development of the dilution refrigerator, which provides a stable cryogenic temperature of approximately 10 mK over extended periods, essential for the precise and reliable operation of qubits.

The development team overcame numerous engineering challenges, such as maximizing cooling efficiency, minimizing vibration, and managing thermal contraction under cryogenic conditions. These were addressed through custom flow path design, precision component fabrication, and advanced thermal-stress simulations. Through extensive prototyping and testing, the system achieved reliable and consistent cryogenic performance.

In anticipation of future scaling, ULVAC adopted a modular architecture, allowing the system to evolve from laboratory environments to real-world quantum computing platforms. Additionally, all critical cryogenic and vacuum technologies-including dilution refrigerators, pulse tube cryocoolers, and vacuum components-are developed and manufactured in-house. This integrated supply chain ensures long-term availability and support, meeting both current and future demands from advanced research facilities.

“It has been a great honor, as a cryogenic engineer, to contribute to the cooling of a quantum computer using technologies developed entirely in Japan. Seeing our dilution refrigerator operate at the forefront of quantum innovation is deeply rewarding. This project marks just the beginning-we are committed to continuously advancing cryogenic performance and reliability for the future of quantum computing.”

- Dr. Masamichi Saitoh, Lead Engineer at ULVAC CRYOGENICS INC., who oversaw the development of the dilution refrigerator

Future Prospects

ULVAC's dedication to advancing quantum computing goes beyond this domestic collaboration. As leading players in the global quantum ecosystem increasingly recognize its strengths, ULVAC is emerging as a key enabler of next-generation technologies. By leveraging its deep expertise in vacuum and cryogenic technologies developed in Japan, the company will continue to support the growth of scalable quantum infrastructure and contribute to solving critical challenges facing future society.

*1 This research was partially supported by the Japan Science and Technology Agency (JST) under the Moonshot Research & Development Program. It falls under Moonshot Goal 6:“Realization of a fault-tolerant universal quantum computer that will revolutionize economy, industry, and security by 2050” (Program Director: Dr. Masahiro Kitagawa), part of the R&D project“Development of Integration Technologies for Superconducting Quantum Circuits” (Project Manager: Dr. Tsuyoshi Yamamoto), specifically the research theme“Development of Cryogenic Systems Specialized for Quantum Computing” led by Dr. Masamichi Saitoh (Project No. JPMJMS2067).

*2 The dilution refrigerator was installed at the Center for Quantum Information and Quantum Biology, The University of Osaka.

*3 Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan“entangle moment - [quantum | earth | universe] × art”

About ULVAC, Inc.

Since its founding in 1952, ULVAC, Inc. has been a comprehensive vacuum equipment manufacturer, providing manufacturing equipment, components, analytical instruments, materials, and services based on its core technology-vacuum technology. Working with customers across a wide range of industries, including semiconductors, electronic components, displays, automotive, and pharmaceuticals, ULVAC is committed to driving cutting-edge innovation and creating new value.

About ULVAC Cryogenics Inc.

Since its founding in 1981, ULVAC Cryogenics Inc. has been engaged in the development, manufacturing, and sales of cryopumps and cryogenic equipment utilizing cryogenic and control technologies. The company was founded through the integration of the vacuum technology of Japan Vacuum Engineering Co., Ltd. (now ULVAC, Inc.) and the refrigeration technology of the U.S.-based Helix Technology Corporation (now Edwards Vacuum LLC). In Japan, ULVAC Cryogenics holds a 40% market share in cryopump sales.

