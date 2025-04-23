Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: BREA) Satisfies The FIGC's Standards In S.S. Juve Stabia S.R.L. Acquisition Review By Italian Football Authority



Brera Holdings, an Ireland-based, international holding company focused on expanding its global portfolio of men's and women's sports clubs, just announced the successful completion of its review by the Italian Football Federation (“FIGC”)

The FIGC's regulatory process confirmed that Brera satisfied the standards of financial soundness and reputational integrity required by the regulations It marks a significant step forward in its mission to complete the acquisition of a majority stake in S.S. Juve Stabia S.r.l, dubbed“The Second Team of Naples”

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network)

Brera Holdings (NASDAQ: BREA) , an Ireland-based, international holding company focused on expanding its global portfolio of men's and women's professional sports clubs through a multi-club ownership (“MCO”) approach, just announced the successful completion of its review by the Italian Football Federation (“FIGC”) for the acquisition of a majority stake in S.S. Juve Stabia S.r.l. This was a requirement in Brera's multi-phased quest to acquire a majority stake in“The Second Team of Naples,” a process that began in December 2024 ( ).

“We are delighted to receive formal approval from the FIGC for our acquisition of a stake in Juve Stabia,” noted Daniel McClory, Brera Holdings' Executive Chairman.“This marks a significant step forward in our mission to complete the acquisition of a majority stake in Juve Stabia and develop a...

