Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (TSX.V: BAY) (OTCQB: ATBHF) Strengthens Position Through Strategic Partnership In The Mining Sector



Aston Bay, through its joint venture with American West Metals, has entered a strategic partnership with Ocean Partners Holdings to fund and advance the Storm Copper Project in Nunavut, Canada.

The agreement includes up to 80% project development financing, a binding offtake for copper and silver, and technical support, significantly de-risking the path to production. This partnership reflects a broader industry trend where strategic collaborations are essential for sustainable development, risk-sharing, and efficient project execution in the mining sector.

Aston Bay (TSX.V: BAY) (OTCQB: ATBHF) has announced a major strategic partnership and funding agreement between its Storm Copper Project joint venture partner, American West Metals Ltd., and Ocean Partners Holdings Ltd., a global metals trading and advisory firm. This deal includes up to 80% project development financing and a binding offtake agreement granting Ocean Partners exclusive rights to copper and silver products from near-surface mineralization. Additionally, Taurus Mining Royalty has advanced a US$3.5 million second tranche royalty payment, with Aston Bay receiving C$0.996 million. The funds will support aggressive 2025 exploration and pre-feasibility study efforts to advance the Nunavut-based Storm Copper Project toward production.

"We are thrilled to announce this strategic partnership and funding package for the Storm Copper Project," said Thomas Ullrich, CEO of Aston Bay."Ocean Partners is an experienced global leader in ore-sorting and direct shipping ore ('DSO') copper project development; they bring both funding and the...

