LG Commercial Displays Earn Top Rating In B2B Sustainability Assessment Program

MENAFN - 3BL) LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill., April 23, 2025 /3BL/ -LG Electronics has been singled out as the only supplier of commercial displays recognized for environmental sustainability excellence in the foremost third-party assessment of suppliers to the U.S. hospitality industry, earning the MindClick Sustainability Assessment Program (MSAP)“Leader” rating for the 10th consecutive year.

Announced during Earth Week 2025, LG hotel TVs, digital signage displays and computer monitors have earned the“Leader” rating for their hotel impact, guest health, end-of-use and responsible supply chain.* Overall, LG earned the Leader rating for hotel TVs, digital signage displays and monitors with sustainable content. According to MindClick, LG is“making big strides in sustainability – reducing carbon impact, increasing sustainable materials, and cutting down on packaging waste.”

The MSAP is an annual manufacturer assessment evaluating the sustainability of product lifecycles, validated through MindClick's rigorous audit process. Suppliers are rated in one of three levels: Starter, Achiever and Leader. Initially, only suppliers to Marriott International participated in the assessment; in recent years the program has expanded to include more suppliers, and their results are shared with additional brands, ownership groups and purchasing agents, such as Fairmont, Four Seasons, Hilton, Hyatt, Sonesta and others.

Among other things, the program measures metrics such as carbon footprint, use of sustainable materials, recyclability, and avoidance of chemicals of high concern. Suppliers are rated in one of three levels: Starter, Achiever and Leader.

MSAP metrics, according to MindClick: Hotel/Facility Impact looks at Reducing Energy, Water, and Waste consumption at the sight of the product's installation; Guest Health looks at Indoor Air Quality and Reduced Toxins; End of Use looks at products that have take-back programs, are reusable, are recyclable, or biodegradable; and Responsible Supply Chain (Manufacturing Social) looks at Child Labor, Discrimination, Environmental Law Compliance, Forced Labor, and Freedom of Association.

