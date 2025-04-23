PRIVACY ALERT: Toyota Allegedly Selling Driving Data To Data Brokers And Insurance Companies Without Drivers' Consent

Lawsuit Exposes Toyota's Lax Privacy Practices

SAN FRANCISCO, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP is investigating automaker Toyota Motor North America, Inc. ("Toyota"), data broker Connected Analytic Services ("CAS"), Progressive Casualty Insurance Company ("Progressive"), and other insurance companies for allegedly collecting drivers' sensitive driving data and sharing or selling it to data brokers and insurance companies without their consent.

According to a recent lawsuit, Toyota is tracking drivers' mileage, speed, braking, acceleration, travel direction, use of steering, date and time of driving, and vehicle operation data such as sensor readings, among other data. Toyota then sells this data to CAS, which in turn sells the data to insurance companies such as Progressive.

As a result, drivers may see substantial increases to their auto insurance premiums. In some instances, insurers may have denied drivers auto insurance altogether.

Most concerning, according to the lawsuit, Toyota fails adequately disclose that they track drivers and sell their driving data to third parties. Despite Toyota claiming it does not share data without the express consent of customers, Toyota may have unknowingly signed up customers for "trials" of sharing customer driving data without providing any sort of notice to them. Moreover, according to the lawsuit, Toyota represented through its app that it was not collecting customer data even though it was, in fact, gathering and selling customer information.

We are actively investigating whether Toyota, CAS, or related entities may have violated state and federal laws by selling this highly sensitive data without adequate disclosure or consent. If their practices are found unlawful, you may be entitled to money damages and an injunction requiring changes to the companies' privacy practices.

The following (or newer) Toyota vehicle models may be implicated in the data sale scheme: 2018 Camry, 2018 Sienna, 2019 C-HR, 2018 Mirai, 2019 Avalon, 2019 Corolla Hatchback, 2020 Corolla Sedan, and 2019 RAV4 Models.

If you purchased a Toyota vehicle and have since seen your auto insurance rates increase (or been denied coverage), or have reason to believe your driving data has been sold, please contact us today or visit our website at classactionlawyers/toyota-tracking .

