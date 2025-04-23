Argent Biopharma Enters Germany - Europe's Largest Market
Strategic Expansion Paired with Over $1M in Annual Cost Savings from Operational Restructuring
PERTH, Australia, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Argent BioPharma Ltd. (ASX: RGT) (OTCQB: RGTLF ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in neuroimmune therapies, is pleased to announce its official entry into the German pharmaceutical market with the receipt of initial purchase orders for CannEpil® and CogniCann®, following recent regulatory approval. Germany, as the largest healthcare market in Europe, represents a significant commercial milestone and a strategic beachhead for Argent's broader European expansion.
In parallel, the Company has successfully completed the transfer of its EU GMP-certified manufacturing facilities in Slovenia and Malta to trusted third-party operators. This strategic operational shift allows Argent to maintain GMP compliance while reducing infrastructure overhead, resulting in annual operational cost savings exceeding USD $1 million. These efficiencies free up capital to further accelerate R&D initiatives and clinical trials across core therapeutic programs.
These achievements reflect Argent BioPharma's broader transformation strategy-centered on fully proprietary, neuroimmune drug development, in-house innovation, and sustainable global scalability. The Company remains focused on advancing its therapeutic pipeline while deepening market penetration across high-value regions.
About Argent BioPharma
Argent BioPharma Ltd. (ASX: RGT) develops proprietary therapeutics targeting central nervous system (CNS) and autoimmune disorders using its Neuro-Immune Modulatory (NIM) platform. Lead assets include CannEpil®, CogniCann®, and CimetrA®, which are now entering major European markets as part of a targeted international growth plan.
Contact:
Roby Zomer
CEO & Managing Director
+61 8 6555 2950
[email protected]
Rowan Harland
Company Secretary
+61 8 6555 2950
[email protected]
SOURCE Argent BioPharma Ltd.WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment