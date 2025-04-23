Argent Biopharma Enters Germany - Europe's Largest Market

Strategic Expansion Paired with Over $1M in Annual Cost Savings from Operational Restructuring

PERTH, Australia, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Argent BioPharma Ltd. (ASX: RGT) (OTCQB: RGTLF ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in neuroimmune therapies, is pleased to announce its official entry into the German pharmaceutical market with the receipt of initial purchase orders for CannEpil® and CogniCann®, following recent regulatory approval. Germany, as the largest healthcare market in Europe, represents a significant commercial milestone and a strategic beachhead for Argent's broader European expansion.

In parallel, the Company has successfully completed the transfer of its EU GMP-certified manufacturing facilities in Slovenia and Malta to trusted third-party operators. This strategic operational shift allows Argent to maintain GMP compliance while reducing infrastructure overhead, resulting in annual operational cost savings exceeding USD $1 million. These efficiencies free up capital to further accelerate R&D initiatives and clinical trials across core therapeutic programs.

These achievements reflect Argent BioPharma's broader transformation strategy-centered on fully proprietary, neuroimmune drug development, in-house innovation, and sustainable global scalability. The Company remains focused on advancing its therapeutic pipeline while deepening market penetration across high-value regions.

About Argent BioPharma

Argent BioPharma Ltd. (ASX: RGT) develops proprietary therapeutics targeting central nervous system (CNS) and autoimmune disorders using its Neuro-Immune Modulatory (NIM) platform. Lead assets include CannEpil®, CogniCann®, and CimetrA®, which are now entering major European markets as part of a targeted international growth plan.

Contact:

Roby Zomer

CEO & Managing Director

+61 8 6555 2950

[email protected]

Rowan Harland

Company Secretary

+61 8 6555 2950

[email protected]

SOURCE Argent BioPharma Ltd.

