TEAMSTERS FIGHT ALLEGIANT AIR's JOB-KILLING SCHEME

Teamsters Oppose Allegiant's Plans to Outsource Work to Mexico

WASHINGTON, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Teamsters Union strongly opposes Allegiant Air's efforts to enter into a joint venture with Viva Aerobus, an ultra-low-cost carrier based in Mexico.

Allegiant Air is seeking regulatory approval for the new partnership, which would give the majority of jobs and flying hours to Mexican crews with Viva Aerobus at the expense of 1,400 Allegiant pilots represented by Teamsters Local 2118.

"We see Allegiant's proposal for what it is –– a shameless attempt to lower our members' standard of living, all to enrich Allegiant's greedy executives," said Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien. "Allegiant's un-American attempt to outsource Teamsters work to foreign crews is unacceptable. Allegiant pilots and customers deserve better than this carrier's disrespect."

"While we support the development of new routes and business for Allegiant, their application with Viva Aerobus will kill American jobs and set a dangerous precedent in the airline industry," said Captain Josh Alen, the Negotiations Chair for Local 2118. "It is extremely insulting that Allegiant would threaten to outsource our work in the middle of contract negotiations. We will not rest until Allegiant recognizes the value we provide and protects our work here in the United States."

As the Department of Transportation considers the most recent filing from Allegiant Air and Viva Aerobus, the Teamsters Union urges in the strongest possible terms that their motion be denied.

Teamsters Local 2118 represents 1,400 hardworking Allegiant Air pilots nationwide. For more information, go to apa2118 .

Contact:

Kara Deniz, (202) 497-6610

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 2118

