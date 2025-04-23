Pixalate’S March 2025 Global Delisted Mobile Apps Reports Find 48,400 Apps Delisted From Google Play Store & 59,200 From Apple App Store
|1
|Moto Camera Tuner 4
|100.0M
|Motorola Mobility LLC.
|2
|Crazy for Speed
|50.0M
|MAGIC SEVEN
|3
|File Manager-Easy & Smart
|50.0M
|4
|Shorts VotTak: Short Video App
|50.0M
|Om Newgen Technologies
|5
|Dog Run Pet Runner Dog Game
|50.0M
|Green Tea Games
Apple App Store
- Delisted apps : 59K apps delisted in March 2025, up 19% from February 2025
- 5,337 apps delisted were enabled for programmatic advertising (i.e., an file) in March 2025
- 88% of apps delisted from the Apple App Store in March 2025 had no listed country of registration Of apps that did have a country of registration, 2,507 were registered in APAC, which is the highest among global regions, followed by 2,094 in North America, 2,009 in EMEA, and 230 in LATAM, according to Pixalate
Apple App Store: Top 5 Delisted Apps in March 2025 (by downloads)
|Rank
|App ID
|App Title
|Estimated User Ratings
|Developer Name
|1
|1516798037
|Pocket Sniper!
|190.6K
|JP Group limited
|2
|6587574293
|VPN - Топ Быстрое Подключение
|128.6K
|Free Fast Connect LLC
|3
|1498751007
|Stick Warriors - God Infinity
|117.7K
|Doan Thanh
|4
|6479394113
|Otium Word: Relax Puzzle Game
|101.2K
|Palmax Group Limited
|5
|1641675214
|Tic Tac Toe: 2 Player XO
|87.7K
|Nguyen Thi Thu Huyen
To compile this research, Pixalate's data science and analyst team analyzed 2 million apps delisted from the Apple App Store and 5.6 million apps delisted from the Google Play Store between January 2021 and March 2025.
Download the complete reports here:
- Google Play Store Apple App Store
About Pixalate
Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT).
