Pixalate’S March 2025 Global Delisted Mobile Apps Reports Find 48,400 Apps Delisted From Google Play Store & 59,200 From Apple App Store

Pixalate research finds 226,971 apps delisted from the Google Play Store and 132,635 apps delisted from the Apple App Store in Q1 2025 London, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , a leading global platform for ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics, today released the March 2025 Delisted Mobile Apps Reports for the Apple App Store and Google Play Store . The reports analyze apps delisted in March, including those enabled for programmatic advertising. The reports include a list of the top delisted apps by app store with programmatic advertising (based on the presence of an app-ads.txt file). The report identifies applications that are no longer available for download from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, according to Pixalate's data. Delisted apps do not indicate who initiated the delisting action, i.e., Apple, Google, or the app developer. While some apps are delisted for benign reasons, others are removed due to more nefarious behaviors, including ad fraud and non-compliance with privacy regulations or app store policies, which may expose advertisers to potential financial or legal risks. Because apps can be delisted for various reasons, Pixalate neither asserts nor assigns a reason for any delisting action. Additionally, it is generally not publicly available information as to who the initiator of the delisting is, so it is often not possible to know whether the app store or the developer triggered the removal.

Pixalate's research focuses on app profile information. It provides various insights observed in the programmatic advertising bid stream, such as the developer's country of registry, the level of app abandonment, and the number of delisted apps with advertising (as indicated by an file). Key Findings: Delisted Mobile Apps (March 2025) Google Play Store

Delisted apps : 48K apps delisted in March 2025, down 50% from February 2025

13K apps delisted were enabled for programmatic advertising (i.e., had declared an file) in March 2025

Country of origin: United States-registered apps had the highest number of delistings (1,835) in the Google Play Store, followed by India (1,089) in March 2025



82% of apps delisted from the Google Play Store in March 2025 had no listed country of registration Of apps that did have a country of registration, 3,783 were registered in Asia-Pacific (APAC), which is the highest among global regions, followed by 2,682 in EMEA, 1,956 in North America, and 499 in LATAM, according to Pixalate

Google Play Store: Top 5 Delisted Apps in March 2025 (by downloads)

1 Moto Camera Tuner 4 100.0M Motorola Mobility LLC. 2 Crazy for Speed 50.0M MAGIC SEVEN 3 File Manager-Easy & Smart 50.0M 4 Shorts VotTak: Short Video App 50.0M Om Newgen Technologies 5 Dog Run Pet Runner Dog Game 50.0M Green Tea Games

Apple App Store



Delisted apps : 59K apps delisted in March 2025, up 19% from February 2025

5,337 apps delisted were enabled for programmatic advertising (i.e., an file) in March 2025

Country of origin: United States-registered apps had the highest number of delistings (1,910) in the Apple App Store, followed by China (684) and India (448) in March 2025



88% of apps delisted from the Apple App Store in March 2025 had no listed country of registration Of apps that did have a country of registration, 2,507 were registered in APAC, which is the highest among global regions, followed by 2,094 in North America, 2,009 in EMEA, and 230 in LATAM, according to Pixalate



Apple App Store: Top 5 Delisted Apps in March 2025 (by downloads)

Rank App ID App Title Estimated User Ratings Developer Name 1 1516798037 Pocket Sniper! 190.6K JP Group limited 2 6587574293 VPN - Топ Быстрое Подключение 128.6K Free Fast Connect LLC 3 1498751007 Stick Warriors - God Infinity 117.7K Doan Thanh 4 6479394113 Otium Word: Relax Puzzle Game 101.2K Palmax Group Limited 5 1641675214 Tic Tac Toe: 2 Player XO 87.7K Nguyen Thi Thu Huyen

To compile this research, Pixalate's data science and analyst team analyzed 2 million apps delisted from the Apple App Store and 5.6 million apps delisted from the Google Play Store between January 2021 and March 2025.

Download the complete reports here:



Google Play Store Apple App Store

