[Updated] Helogen Announces Partnership With Agresearch, A New Zealand Crown Research Institute, To Manufacture Advanced Materials In Space

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Helogen's autonomous space laboratories will accelerate the development of bacterial nanocellulose (BNC), unlocking commercial applications on Earth

New York, New York, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helogen , the space-biology company, today announced a partnership with AgResearch, a New Zealand Crown Research Institute, to develop bacterial nanocellulose (BNC) in space. BNC is a breakthrough material with applications that range from advanced wound dressings to flexible sensors. For this partnership, the New Zealand scientists will leverage Helogen's autonomous orbital laboratories to produce BNC in conditions that are impossible to replicate on Earth. Helogen will hold commercial rights to the materials created as part of the partnership.

BNC, which represents a USD$250M market, has applications in healthcare, electronics, and advanced materials. Manufacturing BNC in space has the potential to enhance BNC's properties and unlock new market segments.

"Space offers unique conditions that can transform how we develop and manufacture materials, but access to space research has been slow and prohibitively expensive," said Shishir Bankapur, Helogen's CEO. "Our partnership with AgResearch shows how we're making space research more accessible and commercially viable. We can accomplish in months what used to take years, at a fraction of the cost."

Helogen's orbital bio-manufacturing laboratories allow researchers to conduct their experiments without human intervention. These laboratories, which are completely autonomous, can complete research projects in as little as three months, as opposed to traditional avenues for space research like the International Space Station that typically take 18-36 months.

Helogen's orbital laboratories feature state-of-the-art instrumentation that brings the full capabilities of a modern bio lab to space, including systems for biomanufacturing, analysis, and genomic sequencing.

"Our partnership with Helogen aligns with our continued commitment to innovation in biotechnology," said Dr. Scott Knowles, Senior Research Scientist at AgResearch. "With AgResearch's expertise in agricultural biotech and Helogen's proprietary labs, space-based manufacturing could open new opportunities for New Zealand and positively impact the development of advanced materials."

With more than 650 staff spread across four centers in New Zealand, AgResearch is one of the country's largest science institutes. It is dedicated to enhancing the value, productivity, and profitability of New Zealand's pastoral, agri-food, and agri-technology sectors.

Under the agreement, Helogen will maintain commercial rights to materials developed through the partnership. This announcement comes as Helogen prepares for a series of space missions scheduled over the next year. The company will also announce additional partnerships in the coming months, including work with leading biomedical, pharmaceutical, and materials organizations.

About Helogen

Helogen is the space-biology company. We radically accelerate the development of breakthrough medicines and materials.

We operate the most advanced, autonomous bio-manufacturing labs in orbit, rapidly accelerating the time to bring new materials to market. Our orbital platform is powered by a highly versatile suite of proprietary instrumentation that includes advanced bioreactors, Helogen's multi-modal culture analyzer, and our remote multi-modal sequencer.

Helogen's partners rely on our advanced orbital capabilities and our expertise in materials handling to pursue their research and product-development goals. As the first and only space-biology company to offer in-orbit sequencing, we eliminate the need for sample return, which further expedites development timelines. Our biolabs provide launch-ready access to space research at a fraction of the cost.

For more information, please visit:

Helogen: Impossible R&D

CONTACT: Doug Freeman Jones-Dilworth, Inc 512-826-7674 ...